Field to be finalized for NASCAR Cup Series championship chase

The white flag is waving.
It all comes down to this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
For the first time in series history, the NASCAR Cup Series has overcome a stoppage in competition due to a pandemic, mid-year scheduling changes and back-to-back doubleheaders to get to this point in the year.
Now, the drivers have just one last chance to etch their names in the 2020 Playoff grid, as this is the first time Daytona International Speedway has hosted the regular season finale. Since the inception of the Playoffs in the series in 2004, Richmond Raceway held the regular season finale from 2004 to 2017 (14 years) and then from 2018-2019 Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted the final regular season event.
Official results from late Saturday’s race were posted too late to be included in this edition.
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs is currently operating in its third iteration of the postseason’s points system since its inception in 2004.
The first Playoff points system in place from 2004 to 2009 had the top 10 to 12 drivers earn their position in the Playoffs by points only.
The second version of the Playoff points system, used from 2010-13, incorporated the top 10 drivers to get in on points/wins with the addition of two extra drivers referred to as the Wildcards.
The third version of the Playoff points system that started in 2014 and is used today features drivers vying for the top 16 Playoff spots either by points or the ‘Win and You’re In’ rule. The third version of the Playoffs also instituted the elimination style format with four drivers being eliminated from the Playoffs at the conclusion of each postseason round culminating with the Championship 4 battling it out for the title in the season finale.
Mooresville is already assured of being well represented in this year’s initial championship field. Drivers with area-based ties guaranteed title bids include the Team Penske trio of Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney along with Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola and Kurt Busch.
