Fields filled full for area’s annual soccer Race City Classic

Teams comprised of male players forming the Under-11 and U-12 divisions were the ones convening on the local site.

Filling the fields, those competing in as many as four color-coded fields called the sites their home. U-11 teams in the Blue, Tan I, Tan II and Navy divisions as well as U-12 teams competing in the Blue, Navy, Tan I and Tan II casts all engaged in matches during the course of the two-day affair.

In order to cater to the field, more than the specific soccer-related fields located at the park were put into use. While teams filled all the natural-grass as well turf-surface sites, the outfield areas of all four of the facility’s traditional softball/baseball fields were also required. Teams competed on shortened fields in seven-on-seven bouts to assure the guaranteed number of matches played by all in attendance.

As a result, the complete park’s playing places were all put into use for one of the few times in the Classic’s existence.

Similar usage may also be in store when the organization plays host to its next scheduled stop as well. The parent outfit is already sending out notice of the scheduled Summer Soccer Showdown set for the weekend of May 15-16 that could also attract enough participation to put all of the park’s available playing sites to use.