Fields filled full for area’s annual soccer Race City Classic

So full was this field that fields not usually expected to be filled were filled full.
The presence of a former local organization can be partially credited for that fact.
The Charlotte Independence Soccer Club, which when absorbing what was formally the Lake Norman Soccer Club also acquired the used of the organization’s playing facilities that include those in the Mooresville area, served as the banner headline host of the annual Race City Classic youth soccer attraction that generated interest from teams from throughout a wide-reaching region.
The local area was able to once again play a direct role in the proceedings.
Fields spread out all across Mooresville’s Mazeppa Road Park complex that also housed affairs conducted by the Lake Norman Soccer Club were actually filled to even overflowing when serving as one of the sites used to a full weekend worth of competition.
Girls and boys teams from several states convened in the area for play in the annual affair. Teams featured players ranging in age from 9-19 and the entries were also divided into respective gender and age-based divisions distinguished by colors when sizing up the full field.
In the direct case of Mazeppa Road Park, it specifically catered to one gender group helping form a pair of age-based entries.
Teams comprised of male players forming the Under-11 and U-12 divisions were the ones convening on the local site.
Filling the fields, those competing in as many as four color-coded fields called the sites their home. U-11 teams in the Blue, Tan I, Tan II and Navy divisions as well as U-12 teams competing in the Blue, Navy, Tan I and Tan II casts all engaged in matches during the course of the two-day affair.
In order to cater to the field, more than the specific soccer-related fields located at the park were put into use. While teams filled all the natural-grass as well turf-surface sites, the outfield areas of all four of the facility’s traditional softball/baseball fields were also required. Teams competed on shortened fields in seven-on-seven bouts to assure the guaranteed number of matches played by all in attendance.
As a result, the complete park’s playing places were all put into use for one of the few times in the Classic’s existence.
Similar usage may also be in store when the organization plays host to its next scheduled stop as well. The parent outfit is already sending out notice of the scheduled Summer Soccer Showdown set for the weekend of May 15-16 that could also attract enough participation to put all of the park’s available playing sites to use.