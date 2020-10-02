Fields remain full of local football players

Up at Appalachian State, area players hailing from the same local high school camps are serving as Mountaineers teammates. The duo of former Lake Norman High School players Cole Jackson and Austin Reeves are each listed on the team’s roster.

Jackson, 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, is a sophomore running back, while the 6-foot-5 and 275-pound Reeves is a freshman offensive lineman for an ASU entry that split its first two games before moving over the early-season .500 mark to sit at 21 through three games.

In Raleigh, former MHS product Chris Ingram is back in place. Now a senior member of the Wolfpack, Ingram suits up for the Wolfpack as a defensive back. During his junior season, Ingram topped the NCSU defensive backfield in the number of interceptions. N.C. State split its season’s first two games that each also took place opposite fellow Atlantic Coast Conference members.

On the Liberty University football front in Virginia, former Lake Norman player Nate Pena is part of the program. The former Wildcats player, 6-foot-1 and 315 pounds, is now with the Flames as a redshirt junior class offensive lineman.

At Louisiana-Monroe, former Lake Norman product Kip Warren is serving a freshman punter for the Warhawks.

Through the football season to date, schedules continue to be affected COVID-19. Games are attempting to take place with either no fans in attendance or limited crowds as best. Some teams have been informed mere days prior to scheduled action that contests have been affected by the virus.