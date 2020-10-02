Fields remain full of local football players

A full football field.
A number of local athletes are among the ones suiting up and filling positions for a host of the NCAA’s top-tier Division I football teams currently engaging in regular-season play on an at least somewhat regular basis.
The season in general has been complicated from the start due to first a delay and then with already some postponements as well as complete cancellations due to COVID-19.
Still, in many cases, the games continue to go on.
Several area prospects are in action as a result, a select number of them also participating on what can very well be considered local programs worth following as well.
Just across the bordering Iredell County, Mooresville High's Matt Martinez is currently a participating member of the Charlotte football team home-based in Mecklenburg County. The former Blue Devils player is a current redshirt sophomore with the 49’ers filling a defensive backfield position.
Support Local Journalism
After Charlotte kicked off the season with a loss against Appalachian State University, the team’s game against Georgia State was canceled due to concerns related to the coronavirus. Charlotte headed back into action over the weekend slated to square off against Florida Atlantic in what also amounted to the opening Conference USA appearance for both teams.
Up at Appalachian State, area players hailing from the same local high school camps are serving as Mountaineers teammates. The duo of former Lake Norman High School players Cole Jackson and Austin Reeves are each listed on the team’s roster.
Jackson, 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, is a sophomore running back, while the 6-foot-5 and 275-pound Reeves is a freshman offensive lineman for an ASU entry that split its first two games before moving over the early-season .500 mark to sit at 21 through three games.
In Raleigh, former MHS product Chris Ingram is back in place. Now a senior member of the Wolfpack, Ingram suits up for the Wolfpack as a defensive back. During his junior season, Ingram topped the NCSU defensive backfield in the number of interceptions. N.C. State split its season’s first two games that each also took place opposite fellow Atlantic Coast Conference members.
On the Liberty University football front in Virginia, former Lake Norman player Nate Pena is part of the program. The former Wildcats player, 6-foot-1 and 315 pounds, is now with the Flames as a redshirt junior class offensive lineman.
At Louisiana-Monroe, former Lake Norman product Kip Warren is serving a freshman punter for the Warhawks.
Through the football season to date, schedules continue to be affected COVID-19. Games are attempting to take place with either no fans in attendance or limited crowds as best. Some teams have been informed mere days prior to scheduled action that contests have been affected by the virus.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!