Final casting call completes visit by biggest bass fishermen

By quitting time today, a fortunate few of Lake Norman’s bass population will have survived being targeted by some of the biggest fish-finding experts in the business.

That is the case as the last of the three days of weigh-ins will be held this afternoon serving to bring a close to 11th annual Big Bass Tour’s Carolina Big Bass Classic event taking place on the state’s largest man-made lake.

Today will bring a conclusion to the three-day event that actually cast off earlier in the week. All of the open-to-the-public, weigh-ins are taking place at Queen’s Landing, located at 1459 River Highway just west of Mooresville.

The affair drawing some of the best in the business of fishing features in excess of $100,000 in cash payouts and prizes.

“The early fall fishing on Lake Norman should be outstanding,’’ said Tournament Director Scott Gordon, who also expressed excitement over the organization’s return to Lake Norman.

Founded in 2010 and celebrating its 11th-year anniversary, the Big Bass Tour is considered to be one of the nation’s premier big bass tournament series. The total purse of the scheduled stop on Lake Norman helps support that status. As proof, the guaranteed overall grand prize winner will receive $46,000.