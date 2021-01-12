Final chapter provides sad ending for Devils in defeat

Down to the bitter end.
A bid by Mooresville High School’s varsity boys basketball team to net its first win and also make a success of its initial road game of the still somewhat young season hinged largely on what transpired down the stretch.
A game distanced by a mere two-point margin through three competitive quarters of play found the Blue Devils experiencing a downturn at that point, contributing heavily to their eventual 63-51 defeat dropped at the hands of fellow I-Meck Conference foe Hough High.
With the loss coming in one of the few games involving local-based boys teams able to take place as scheduled due to winter weather-related concerns, it served to place the Devils at the 0-2 mark both for the season overall and n the pivotal I-Meck ranks heading back into action this week.
At Hough to also tip off that particular home-and-home season series set, the two teams battled on close-knit terms throughout the first three periods to account for the slim, 37-35 edge the Huskies nursed over the Devils heading into the final frame of regulation play.
There, the Blue Devils endured their most one-sided difference in the scoring column by dropping the final 10 points off the pace to account for the contest’s final and somewhat misleading margin.
For Mooresville, also christening the first of back-to-back road games that also marked the first of just two times all season during which that will be the case, they gathered in a team-tying 12 points apiece from the duo of K.C. Shaw and Aishus Stewart. Also for the Devils, who received points production of some sort from as many as eight different players, they also collected an additional 11 points courtesy of Aavanth Ezhilan.
The two teams took turns taking the lead, with Mooresville doing so in the first quarter before facing a 24-21 deficit at the intermission break. Matters stayed tight in the third period that saw the visitors nick a point off the spread prior to the deciding fourth and final frame.
Mooresville returns to the court this week, on tap to follow up late Tuesday night’s trip to area-wide Sweet 16 fourth-ranked Vance High – with results from that affair posted too late to be included – by returning home to host crosstown arch I-Meck rival Lake Norman on Thursday.
Thursday’s contest was originally set to be held on Friday, but in response to a request on the part of the association that provides game officials Mooresville has made the decision to switch all remaining of its regular-season home games to take place on Fridays to Thursdays.