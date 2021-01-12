Final chapter provides sad ending for Devils in defeat

Down to the bitter end.

A bid by Mooresville High School’s varsity boys basketball team to net its first win and also make a success of its initial road game of the still somewhat young season hinged largely on what transpired down the stretch.

A game distanced by a mere two-point margin through three competitive quarters of play found the Blue Devils experiencing a downturn at that point, contributing heavily to their eventual 63-51 defeat dropped at the hands of fellow I-Meck Conference foe Hough High.

With the loss coming in one of the few games involving local-based boys teams able to take place as scheduled due to winter weather-related concerns, it served to place the Devils at the 0-2 mark both for the season overall and n the pivotal I-Meck ranks heading back into action this week.

At Hough to also tip off that particular home-and-home season series set, the two teams battled on close-knit terms throughout the first three periods to account for the slim, 37-35 edge the Huskies nursed over the Devils heading into the final frame of regulation play.

There, the Blue Devils endured their most one-sided difference in the scoring column by dropping the final 10 points off the pace to account for the contest’s final and somewhat misleading margin.