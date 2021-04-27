Final segment of year’s sports seasons to finally get underway

Swing away!
High school varsity baseball programs are among the ones – finally – planning to take their places at-bat to get the more-delayed-then-usual and somewhat shortened season underway.
This week brought with it the approved start of the baseball season, doing so following two previous weeks’ worth of preseason preparation.
The sport is not alone by any means.
In addition to baseball, this week also marks the official beginning of the girls tennis, girls and boys outdoor track and field and the wrestling seasons.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association adjusted the starting point of all of the sports in a release made in the middle of August of last year. As it turns out, the ones set to begin this week are the last of the bunch to get their acts together.
Officially, contests involving the newest members to hit the fields of play could get underway as early as Monday.
The area’s baseball teams are only part of the crowd.
Like the majority of the other sports during the course of their regular seasons, all of the ones getting started this week will also be involved in crucial contests practically from the first pitches.
Again based on the NCHSAA guidelines, the number of allowed appearances in each sport is also limited. Baseball teams join those from girls tennis and wrestling in being restricted to only 14 appearances, most if not in fact all of the showings will take place under vital conference-counting conditions.
That is the case as all area-based teams are aligned in leagues that are comprised of enough fellow members to fill up all of the allowed regular-season affairs.
Teams from crosstown rivals Mooresville and Lake Norman are all participants in the 4A class I-Meck Conference that is made up of a total of eight members. Additionally, teams hailing from fellow in-town residents Pine Lake Prep and Langtree Charter Academy are aligned within the 1A class PAC-7 Conference that also is made up of eight members.
Engaging in respective home-and-home affairs against all countering league rivals will account for all of the maximum number of regular-season appearances.
In the case of track and field, programs are limited to a total of 10 meets.
In regards to all, no more than two appearances are allowed per week unless granted approval by the NCHSAA.
The seasons for all will also be shortened. All regular-season activity is to be completed no later than June 11. Postseason play in all activities will then be held later that month, extending beyond scheduled graduation ceremony dates that are already in place.
Of the sports that get underway this week, the only one experiencing a major change in the traditional time of year is wrestling. The sport is regularly conducted during the winter segment of the calendar year but is being held this year during the spring.