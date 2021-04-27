Final segment of year’s sports seasons to finally get underway

Swing away!

High school varsity baseball programs are among the ones – finally – planning to take their places at-bat to get the more-delayed-then-usual and somewhat shortened season underway.

This week brought with it the approved start of the baseball season, doing so following two previous weeks’ worth of preseason preparation.

The sport is not alone by any means.

In addition to baseball, this week also marks the official beginning of the girls tennis, girls and boys outdoor track and field and the wrestling seasons.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association adjusted the starting point of all of the sports in a release made in the middle of August of last year. As it turns out, the ones set to begin this week are the last of the bunch to get their acts together.

Officially, contests involving the newest members to hit the fields of play could get underway as early as Monday.

The area’s baseball teams are only part of the crowd.

Like the majority of the other sports during the course of their regular seasons, all of the ones getting started this week will also be involved in crucial contests practically from the first pitches.