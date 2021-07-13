Finale fitting for all-time NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner

Out with a bang.

Kyle Busch went out on top in the Credit Karma Money 250, though it wasn’t as vigorously celebrated as some of his 101 others in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Coming out of caution with six laps to go at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Busch – owner and namesake of his Mooresville-based Kyle Busch Motorsports organization — lined up behind the then race leader and gave him a bump as they went to green.

After that entry hit the wall, the race ended with a caution-filled finish and a familiar sight. Busch won his series best 102nd Xfinity race and became one of just a handful of drivers to win five in a row on the series. The next-best driver in the division has only 49 career wins.

“I meant to push him,” Busch said. “I wanted to hit him. I just wanted to hit him more forward and straight. But I turned him sideways a little bit. I was just trying to help a teammate. That’s why I restarted behind him.

“It was a great day for the 54 car. I hate it that all that transpired. That’s why this win is a little more somber than some because you don’t take solace in a win like that.”