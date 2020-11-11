Finishing first a memorable feat for area cross country runners

Going out on top is the hope of every athlete.

Two senior-class members of the boys cross country team with matching Mooresville connections from Davidson Day School are now able to stake that claim.

The duo of fellow Class of 2021 running mates and mirroring Mooresville residents Ben Slay and team captain Max Carr were each among the contributing runners parlaying their placements into meaningful positions on the Davidson Day Patriots entry that ran and raced its way to a first-place finish in this fall season’s N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 2A class boys cross country championship meet.

The Patriots, fresh off also capturing the Foothills Athletic Conference team title to boot, accumulated a total of 90 points to fashion the feat by emerging from the field with the only twin-digit points total in the field. The state meet used to draw the NCISAA cross country campaign to a close was held on the McAlpine Creek Park course in Charlotte.

Davidson Day collected the boys program’s first-ever state title and fifth such championship for the school’s overall athletic department since February of 2019 by besting the next-best entry in the field by a 40-point total.