Finishing first a memorable feat for area cross country runners

Going out on top is the hope of every athlete.
Two senior-class members of the boys cross country team with matching Mooresville connections from Davidson Day School are now able to stake that claim.
The duo of fellow Class of 2021 running mates and mirroring Mooresville residents Ben Slay and team captain Max Carr were each among the contributing runners parlaying their placements into meaningful positions on the Davidson Day Patriots entry that ran and raced its way to a first-place finish in this fall season’s N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 2A class boys cross country championship meet.
The Patriots, fresh off also capturing the Foothills Athletic Conference team title to boot, accumulated a total of 90 points to fashion the feat by emerging from the field with the only twin-digit points total in the field. The state meet used to draw the NCISAA cross country campaign to a close was held on the McAlpine Creek Park course in Charlotte.
Davidson Day collected the boys program’s first-ever state title and fifth such championship for the school’s overall athletic department since February of 2019 by besting the next-best entry in the field by a 40-point total.
The Patriots pulled off the foot feat by spreading the wealth. Only one team runner placed among the fastest 15 set of feet in the full field. However, the combined overall finishes of each of the rosters fastest five proved positive enough to post the program’s groundbreaking achievement.
Support Local Journalism
The performance was particularly pleasing on the part of the two Mooresville seniors doing their part to make the season’s dream come true.
Slay chimed in with a team second-best finish of 17th place overall, while Carr – backing his billing as a team captain – logged in with a 19th-place finish.
The two were not the only local entries to aid the effort. Davidson Day junior and Mooresville resident Carter Laatsch piped in with a 23rd-place finish overall to also use his position to be included among those counted in the final points tally.
As is the case with all cross country meets, teams add together the overall finishing positions of their five fastest finishers to achieve a team total. Teams with the lowest point totals are recognized as winners.
Also for the team champions, they bunched together the overall fourth-place finish fashioned by team pacesetter junior Mitchell Zammitti and the 22nd-place effort turned in by senior Perry Holden to reach the title meet’s winning point total.
Due to COVID-19 restriction, protocols limited the number of spectators in attendance at the state’s NCISAA championship meets. As a result, only some close family members were able to acknowledge the Davidson Day team’s title trek upon its completion.
Once completed, the accomplishment will continue to be remembered for years to come by all associated with the program.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!