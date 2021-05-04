First strikes propels Mooresville into second-round softball play

When the hits themselves weren’t falling, the balls being put into play on the part of the home team batters still caused trouble on the part of the guests. All four of Mooresville’s runs tallied in the second inning and three of the seven pushed across home plate in the third all came as direct results of fielding errors committed by the overmatched opponent. For the game overall, a total of nine Blue Devils runs were scored courtesy of a combination of wild pitches and/or errors by the Imps.

It didn’t take long for Mooresville to take charge. The home team scored four times in the home half of the first inning, plated four more runs in the second, tacked on seven runs in the third and closed the issue with the plating of the final five runs in the fourth.

That the game was able to be played at all was a testament to the home team’s playing site. One of a limited few across the area to take place as originally scheduled following near daylong rain that fell hard at times, it was made possible largely due to the presence of an artificial surface in place on the majority of Blue Devils’ home on-campus field.

