First strikes propels Mooresville into second-round softball play

Strike first.
Mooresville High School’s softball team made its initial contact in a big way when engaging in the opening-round phase of participation within the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class playoffs.
Supporting the somewhat surprising No. 7 seeded status within their 16-team NCHSAA West Region bracket despite emerging once-beaten for the season overall and as now outright three-time reigning I-Meck Conference champions, the homestanding Blue Devils struck early and often while allowing nothing in return to swat their way past No. 10 seed and visiting Cary High School, 20-0, Monday night.
Once again taking care of matters well in advance of a regulation number of seven innings due to the enforcing yet again – for the third consecutive time as well as fourth in the last five games and 10th time for the season overall – of the mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule, Mooresville eased its way into later this week’s scheduled second-round play by improving to the 15-1 level overall.
This one, right from the start, was never in doubt.
Behind the stellar starting pitching performance put forth by freshman Campbell Schaen, who registered each of the first six outs over the course of the first two innings via strikeouts to show for her first-ever varsity playoff appearance, Mooresville exploded for at least four runs over the course of each of its first four turns at-bat to turn the contest into a one-sided affair.
Schaen wound up working four innings total, chalking up the six strikeouts while failing to allow a run or a hit in securing the win. Reliever Anna Frye hurled the final inning, tacking on one more strikeout to the team’s no-hit account.
Offensively, poison on the part of the home team took several forms.
First and foremost, junior class clean-up hitter in shortstop Ellie Goins more than did her part to clean up the plate. The early N.C. State University commit slugged a pair of fence-clearing home runs among her team-high total of three base knocks, drove in four teammates in the process and also crossed home plate an equal number of times as well.
Also for the hostesses, who made the most of what was given them on the part of the visiting Cary Imps defenders, they collected solo doubles apiece from senior team co-captains Emma Chopko and Victoria Amon as well as off the bat belonging to junior Brooke Piper – who also knocked two teammates home — that allowed that trio to help headline a crew comprised of teammates Lauren Vanderpool, Bella Noble and Katelyn Brandon all also picking up one base hit apiece.
Scoring runs were not a problem as well. In addition to the four times doing so courtesy of Goins, both Vanderpool and Amon touched home plate three times apiece while the duo of Piper and Avrelle Harrell each tagged the dish twice. As many as six additional different teammates all also cross home plate one time apiece.
When the hits themselves weren’t falling, the balls being put into play on the part of the home team batters still caused trouble on the part of the guests. All four of Mooresville’s runs tallied in the second inning and three of the seven pushed across home plate in the third all came as direct results of fielding errors committed by the overmatched opponent. For the game overall, a total of nine Blue Devils runs were scored courtesy of a combination of wild pitches and/or errors by the Imps.
It didn’t take long for Mooresville to take charge. The home team scored four times in the home half of the first inning, plated four more runs in the second, tacked on seven runs in the third and closed the issue with the plating of the final five runs in the fourth.
That the game was able to be played at all was a testament to the home team’s playing site. One of a limited few across the area to take place as originally scheduled following near daylong rain that fell hard at times, it was made possible largely due to the presence of an artificial surface in place on the majority of Blue Devils’ home on-campus field.
With the win, Mooresville cruised into scheduled second round on tap to take place – again weather permitting – on Wednesday night. A win there would then propel the Devils into tabled third-round play equivalent to the West Regional semifinals phase planned to be held later in the week as well.
