Fishermen put forth best-ever effort for MHS program

It simply hasn’t ever gotten any better than this.

The crew consisting of cast-mates and school mates Kaden Buchmann and Corwin Stanley now stand alone as the best ever – so far at any rate – fellow members of the same fishing team to put forth such a stellar showing in a high school level event for Mooresville High School’s program.

Adjusting to unseasonably mild weather conditions for this particular time of year, the MHS twosome bagged enough fish accounting for a combined weight to log in with the highest placement to date for a Blue Devils entry.

The twosome shared efforts to clock in with a runner-up finish among a near capacity crowd in excess of 60 teams during a recent event held on Lake Tillery.

The second-place position ranks at the highest such showing ever for a Mooresville team in such a multi-team affair.

“As their coach,’’ said J.J. Morse, “I could not be prouder. We struggled early in the day but made some adjustments that proved crucial in securing out best.”

Morse went on to applaud his pair for making their preparation pay off.

“They put in long hours of practice,’’ said Morse, “and it paid off handsomely.”

For their efforts, the pairing was presented with custom crankbaits and new fishing rods as rewards used to also enhance their respective tackle boxes and add to their accessories.