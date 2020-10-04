Fitness on wheels helping cater to area’s physical needs

The service is able to tackle the various needs of its clients. As many as nine trainers will be on hand to address the various areas of need.

“We’ll have a couple of folks dedicated to weight loss,’’ said Ethan Jarrett, “a couple of trainers for strength training, focused on yoga or Pilates. I would pair my client for what would find the best fit as far as the trainer goes. Somebody that’s going to focus on what she wants to accomplish, whether it’s weight loss, maintain health, become flexible, working on injury.”

The service is also able to cater to users of both genders and all ages. Owners have noticed a sizable increase in the number of youngsters seeking to secure additional outlets for exercise in the absence of such activity taking place in schools.

Various packages are being offered. GYMGUYZ features packages consisting of 12, 24 and 48 sessions, able to provide personal and well as online virtual options. Services are also available on an individual and well as group levels.

Any location is suitable for a session.

Trainers are equipped to handle their duties regardless of space available.