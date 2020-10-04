Fitness on wheels helping cater to area’s physical needs

Getting fit while on the go.
Mooresville now has a service in place allowing its users to accomplish just that.
Mooresville residents Amy and Ethan Jarrett are the ones making it possible.
The couple is the local-based franchise owners of GYMGUYZ, a mobile on-the-go physical fitness company that represents a branch of the fifth-fastest growing franchise in the United States, according to the national business-related Inc. magazine.
The local venture is being put into place during a time when area physical fitness facilities have only recently been given approval to resume near regular operation. However, the Jarretts are hopeful that what they have to offer will be accommodating to potential customers who have changed their personal workout routines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To assist with the process, a traveling van consisting of more than 360 pieces of fitness-related equipment is available to pay personal calls to homes, offices, parking lots and parks in order to cater to the needs of participants.
GYMGUYZ trainers are in place to cover the Mooresville and surrounding area.
“The world is your oyster,” said Amy Jarrett. “To bring that business to them and bring that accountability to you is the perfect combination. We’re going to provide them with a safe, clean environment to work out, whatever their level of comfort.”
The service is able to tackle the various needs of its clients. As many as nine trainers will be on hand to address the various areas of need.
“We’ll have a couple of folks dedicated to weight loss,’’ said Ethan Jarrett, “a couple of trainers for strength training, focused on yoga or Pilates. I would pair my client for what would find the best fit as far as the trainer goes. Somebody that’s going to focus on what she wants to accomplish, whether it’s weight loss, maintain health, become flexible, working on injury.”
The service is also able to cater to users of both genders and all ages. Owners have noticed a sizable increase in the number of youngsters seeking to secure additional outlets for exercise in the absence of such activity taking place in schools.
Various packages are being offered. GYMGUYZ features packages consisting of 12, 24 and 48 sessions, able to provide personal and well as online virtual options. Services are also available on an individual and well as group levels.
Any location is suitable for a session.
Trainers are equipped to handle their duties regardless of space available.
The opportunity to focus on physical fitness is a topic that hits close to home for the Jarretts as well. Each has been a member of area gyms, while Ethan Jarrett has accumulated appearances in eight full marathons and another 22 half-marathons since 2014 alone.
The service is now being provided throughout the region.
For more information call 1-855-GYM-GUYZ.
