Fitting for month, painters turn speedway’s pit row pink

Johnson, winding down his NASCAR Cut Series career, was joined at the event by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina Chief Operating Officer Gerald Petkau, who shared his own story of his battle with breast cancer and what he learned through his journey about the importance of community during challenging times.

“It’s an outstanding opportunity for coming together as a group,” Petkau said. “It’s so moving to be able to hear their stories… That community, to be able to share and lean on each other, just like breast cancer patients do with their families, I think doing that as a survivor group is really important and beneficial.”

Following brief comments, Johnson and Petkau put the finishing touches on painting the speedway’s pit road wall pink as an outward show of support that will remain on display at Charlotte Motor Speedway throughout the upcoming NASCAR race weekend, which includes the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina on Oct. 10, and the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Oct. 11.

During the ROVAL race and throughout the month of October, Johnson will wear pink driving gloves as part of the effort to raise awareness of breast cancer early detection and treatment. His car will also feature a BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina logo on the rear quarter panel