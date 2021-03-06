Flags falling for fellowship on area’s youth football field

Flags are flying at full staff.

Credit the area-based Mooresville Youth Athletics organization for that.

The MYA is in the process of conducting preseason registration for its youth-based Flag Football League participants. Sign-ups that kicked off last month will continue through the midway mark of March.

Preseason registration will take place through March 21.

All registering will be completed virtually. All interested are encouraged to visit the MYA’s website at www.mooresvilleyouthathletics.org for details.

Flag football players must be at least five years of age as of Aug. 1 and must already be attending kindergarten. Participants in all leagues being offered will use the Aug. 1 date as the minimum and maximum age cutoff points.

The MYA will be offering only five-on-five leagues during the spring. Divisions provided include kindergarten, second grade, third-and-fourth grade, and fifth-sixth grade. No seven-on-seven touch football will be held.

All registered players will be drafted to respective teams. No requests for specific teams will be honored. Coaches from past seasons may not necessarily be coaching same teams on in the same leagues this year.