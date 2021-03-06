Flags falling for fellowship on area’s youth football field

Flags are flying at full staff.
Credit the area-based Mooresville Youth Athletics organization for that.
The MYA is in the process of conducting preseason registration for its youth-based Flag Football League participants. Sign-ups that kicked off last month will continue through the midway mark of March.
Preseason registration will take place through March 21.
All registering will be completed virtually. All interested are encouraged to visit the MYA’s website at www.mooresvilleyouthathletics.org for details.
Flag football players must be at least five years of age as of Aug. 1 and must already be attending kindergarten. Participants in all leagues being offered will use the Aug. 1 date as the minimum and maximum age cutoff points.
The MYA will be offering only five-on-five leagues during the spring. Divisions provided include kindergarten, second grade, third-and-fourth grade, and fifth-sixth grade. No seven-on-seven touch football will be held.
All registered players will be drafted to respective teams. No requests for specific teams will be honored. Coaches from past seasons may not necessarily be coaching same teams on in the same leagues this year.
Currently, all practice sessions and games will be held at Mooresville’s Bellingham Park. However, if restrictions are eased, it’s also possible the action could be relocated.
Key dates for the process are as follows: Registration through March 21; Drafts March 22-26; Practices March 27-April 17; Games April 18-May 16; Playoffs May 23-30.
Coaches will contact players with practice schedules once teams are determined via the drafts. Game schedules will be released later.
For practices, participants should dress comfortably and wear cleats as well as a mouthpiece. All are also asked to provide their personal water bottles and face mask. Flags will be provided by the MYA.
As a reminder, all players as well as coaches and all others in attendance will be required to don full facial coverings while involved in any MYA activity.
The organization will be partnering with the Shepherd Community Athletic Association in order to increase the number of teams per age group and expand opportunities for more participation in the area. The goal of both associations is to provide some semblance of normalcy by allowing youth to become active and provide a social opportunity lacking in the presence of COVID-19. Games will be competitive with an emphasis placed on fellowship.