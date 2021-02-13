Foe familiarity stands alone for Blue Devils lacrosse

The only thing familiar for Mooresville’s girls lacrosse team was the foe.

The Blue Devils were denied the netting of a season’s home-and-home series sweep against fellow in-county counterpart South Iredell when being dealt a 13-7 defeat by the same-conference member Vikings.

South Iredell to also conclude the series set that got its start less than a week earlier, Mooresville was unable to tack on a second win to also square its otherwise unnamed Conference 12 account at 1-1 as part of an overall 1-4 mark it takes with it back into play.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Troutman to face the Vikings, the Devils surrendered more single-match goals than they have allowed all season to date that served to offset the logging in of their second most strikes managed in a single session.

The Blue Devils gathered in four goals from Ciara Cacciatore that complemented the two tallied by Elizabeth Ihm and single marker made by Sydney Cacciatore. All three also pitched in with an assist apiece.

In goal, the duo of keepers Alyssa Moore and Makenzie Harrington shared duties and combined for six saves.

Mooresville appears in league-only action when hosting Lake Norman Charter at the Coach Joe Popp Stadium on Tuesday before traveling to take on Hough High on Thursday night.