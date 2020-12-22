Football first-timers relish experience from first-ever bowl game win

There’s only one first time.
A pair of local football players with much in common is now among those celebrating the extended Christmas holidays back at home by being a proud part of one.
The twosome of current Appalachian State University teammates Cole Jackson and Austin Reeves, each of them slightly different graduation class representatives of the Lake Norman High School football program, were present as their Mountaineers routed North Texas, 56-28, in the first-ever Myrtle Beach Bowl used to help jump-start the NCAA Division I football schedule’s postseason bowl season.
ASU, out of the Sun Belt Conference, piled up more than 500 yards of offense via its ground game alone and featured the setting of one bowl standard and the tying of another along the way.
The Mountaineers’ Camerun Peoples set the new single-game bowl standard with his 319 yards rushing to better the previous mark that had stood since 2004. As part of the performance, Peoples’ bowl-tying total of five rushing touchdowns made him the seventh player to account for that many on-the-ground scores in a NCAA D-I bowl contest.
It was part of a performance that allowed ASU to also improve its postseason bowl games record to the unblemished 6-0 level since joining its current Sun Belt circuit in 2104.
With the impressive win that came with the two local players serving as part of the team’s traveling party to help kickoff play in the inaugural bowl for first of the postseason bowl games to take place, ASU closed out yet another successful season with an overall 9-3 record.
Originally, the Myrtle Beach Bowl held on the teal-colored field belonging to Coastal Carolina University in Conway was set to be the second bowl game to take place. However, earlier in the month’s previously Frisco Bowl was canceled when reports of positive COVID-19 tests from one of the participating teams were revealed.
As a result, the rookie-season Myrtle Beach Bowl filled the role as the first such affair to be held.
ASU took full and complete charge almost from the outset and raced out to a 35-14 advantage at the halftime break. More of the same unfolded over the course of the second half to allow the Mountaineers to once again be on the top of their game at the peak time of the season.
The local pair of sophomore running back Jackson, a member of Lake Norman’s class of 2019, and freshman offensive lineman Reeves, a ’20 LNHS grad, were privy to a performance that allowed App. State to improve to the 8-0 level following the completion of regular-season play since making the move into the D-I ranks in ’14. In addition to the run of bowl games, the Mountaineers have also collected two Sun Belt title game triumphs during the current streak.