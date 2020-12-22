Football first-timers relish experience from first-ever bowl game win

With the impressive win that came with the two local players serving as part of the team’s traveling party to help kickoff play in the inaugural bowl for first of the postseason bowl games to take place, ASU closed out yet another successful season with an overall 9-3 record.

Originally, the Myrtle Beach Bowl held on the teal-colored field belonging to Coastal Carolina University in Conway was set to be the second bowl game to take place. However, earlier in the month’s previously Frisco Bowl was canceled when reports of positive COVID-19 tests from one of the participating teams were revealed.

As a result, the rookie-season Myrtle Beach Bowl filled the role as the first such affair to be held.

ASU took full and complete charge almost from the outset and raced out to a 35-14 advantage at the halftime break. More of the same unfolded over the course of the second half to allow the Mountaineers to once again be on the top of their game at the peak time of the season.

The local pair of sophomore running back Jackson, a member of Lake Norman’s class of 2019, and freshman offensive lineman Reeves, a ’20 LNHS grad, were privy to a performance that allowed App. State to improve to the 8-0 level following the completion of regular-season play since making the move into the D-I ranks in ’14. In addition to the run of bowl games, the Mountaineers have also collected two Sun Belt title game triumphs during the current streak.