For starters, Lake Norman defeats Mooresville in series debut

The Devils also venture into a week of uncertainty owning an 0-4 standard both overall and in I-Meck play.

What took place out on the MHS court was tempered somewhat on the part of both participating parties by reports that circulated throughout the gym. Word was received that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School system that counts all other remaining members of the I-Meck on its roster made the decision to immediately stop all of its basketball-related activity for a full month. The decree prevents all CMS schools from conducting in any on-campus practices or appearing in any games until at least Feb. 15.

It remains unknown as to the full effect it will have schedule-wise on Mooresville and Lake Norman. With the exception of the set rematch between the two rivals on tap to take place early next month, all that currently remains on each team’s agenda are games against fellow CMS I-Meck foes.

“It’s a shame, really,’’ said McKenzie Graham, Lake Norman’s head girls coach, upon hearing of the decision following her team’s performance. “I really hate it for our players. Hopefully, we can find some games for our girls to play.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}