For starters, Lake Norman defeats Mooresville in series debut

One team cherished the start.
The other clamored for starting over.
Lake Norman’s varsity girls basketball team scored the game’s first 11 points and generated a 20-point bulge barely two minutes into second-quarter play on its way to pounding past crosstown arch rival and fellow I-Meck Conference foe Mooresville, 63-22, in the opening of the two teams’ scheduled home-and-home season series Thursday night.
With the lopsided decision in which the Wildcats reached the 40-point barrier in scoreboard differential during the course of the fourth period that served to trigger the required running clock process to be employed, it also served to cap a perfect albeit delayed opening week of regular-season play on the part of the Wildcats.
Coupled with earlier in the week’s 59-31 triumph over I-Meck entry Hough High, Lake Norman enters a relatively unknown week ahead owning a 2-0 ledger to show for both the still somewhat young season overall as well as in the crucial circuit ranks.
As for Mooresville, it was saddled with more of the same. The Blue Devils absorbed what wound up being their second most one-sided such setback of their season to date on the heels of earlier-in-the-week’s, 83-36 defeat at the hands of outright reigning I-Meck queen and defending state 4A-class co-champion Vance High that combined to keep Mooresville winless for the season to date.
The Devils also venture into a week of uncertainty owning an 0-4 standard both overall and in I-Meck play.
What took place out on the MHS court was tempered somewhat on the part of both participating parties by reports that circulated throughout the gym. Word was received that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School system that counts all other remaining members of the I-Meck on its roster made the decision to immediately stop all of its basketball-related activity for a full month. The decree prevents all CMS schools from conducting in any on-campus practices or appearing in any games until at least Feb. 15.
It remains unknown as to the full effect it will have schedule-wise on Mooresville and Lake Norman. With the exception of the set rematch between the two rivals on tap to take place early next month, all that currently remains on each team’s agenda are games against fellow CMS I-Meck foes.
“It’s a shame, really,’’ said McKenzie Graham, Lake Norman’s head girls coach, upon hearing of the decision following her team’s performance. “I really hate it for our players. Hopefully, we can find some games for our girls to play.”
From appearances against Mooresville, the Wildcats – whose first two originally-scheduled games of the season were postponed for various reasons – put some of their season’s best efforts forward.
Behind the personal – and career-first -- personal triple-double piled up by first-year post presence Aly Wadkovsky courtesy of her 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocked shots, the Wildcats placed as many as three players in the double-digit scoring department and collected points of some sort from as many as eight players overall.
Wildcats junior guard Madison Saunders, nailing a trio of three-point shots along the way, topped the team’s charts with her game-best 16 points, while Leigh Marks chimed in with her 12 points.
Mooresville was paced by the nine points managed by Lilly Davis, while Seraiah Davis finished with five points.
Lake Norman raced out to the 11-0 start and cornered a 39-14 command at the intermission break. More of the same unfolding over the course of third and fourth period play enabled the Wildcats to pad their cushion during the course of each eight-minute stanza. The final margin of victory was also the largest of the game as well.
Earlier in the week, Lake Norman was able to make the most of its delayed season debut with the 59-31 win at Hough.
The Wildcats used points pushes posted during the beginning of each half to support their charge. LNHS conjured up a 10-point through the first quarter and opened the second half with an 18-point advantage in the third period alone.
Wadkovsky captained the attack with her game-high 20 points used to also top a trio of teammates in the twin-figure category. Kirstin Lewis-Williams logged in with 15 points, while Saunders chimed in with a 14-point total.
Mooresville came up short in its bid to capture its first favorable verdict with the 87-53 loss to Vance.
No additional individual information was available on the part of the Blue Devils, who faced a 31-20 deficit at the intermission and still stayed somewhat within striking distance through three periods of play before falling the 17 points off the pace in the fourth and final frame alone.
Due to the decision made on behalf of CMS, it remains uncertain as to whether Mooresville and Lake Norman will be able to engage in any games at up during the upcoming week.