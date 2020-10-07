For starters, Truck Series driver breaks through with win

The start of something big?

That could very well be the case for this past weekend’s first-time winner toting with him area-based ties across the finish line in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Track Series circuit.

In a true test of nerves taking place during a two-lap shootout that drew to a close early due to a crash, Mooresville’s Raphael Lessard garnered his first career division triumph when steering his local-based Kyle Busch Motorsports entry to a first-place finish in the Chevrolet Silverado 250 held at super-fast Talladega Superspeedway.

A native of Quebec who relocated to Mooresville earlier this year in order to be closer to his team’s headquarters, the 19-year-old Lessard inched ahead of his nearest challenger just ahead of an accident that served to freeze the field at that point. The eventual winner was able to complete his task under the waving yellow caution flag for the career first.

“Oh, my gosh, that was awesome,’’ said Lessard. “I can’t believe it. It’s just my second superspeedway race.

“To get my first Truck Series win here is amazing,’’ said Lessard. “I’m so happy. I got to do a burnout after the win. I’m hoping I can do some more.”