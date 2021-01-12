For Warriors, national stage next stop on football front

After dominating it on the local and regional fronts, one local football organization is now poised to make some noise on the national stage.

The local-headquartered Iredell Warriors minor league-level and semi-professional adult football team, which is huddled out of the field at Bellingham Park, will be featured in one of the marquee match-ups taking place during the course of later this week’s United States Football Association’s national championship bowl schedule.

The Warriors, undefeated at 7-0 and the undisputed champions of the Carolina Elite Football Alliance, will now take their talent to the national scene when appearing in the USFA’s AA national championship contest. Iredell will face off against the Pennsylvania-based Delco Scorpions in this weekend’s title tilt.

“We’re excited and ready to go,’’ said Torey Torrence, the Warrior’s head coach. “We’re planning to go down there and keep doing what we’ve done all season.”

And that’s quite a lot.

From even wondering from the start if there would indeed by any type of season at all due the coronavirus to actually being able to engage in both a regular-season and postseason schedule, Iredell worked wonders to merit the right to receive the coveted national championship invite.