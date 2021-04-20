Former champion in field for CGA’s annual Carolinas Sr. Four-Ball

One who has been there before is among the ones taking a shot at getting there again.

Mooresville’s Steve Harwell will once again be paired with the same partner in an attempt to enable the team to return to the top pedestal when competing in this week’s 53rd annual Carolinas Golf Association Carolinas Senior Four-Ball Golf Championship.

Harwell will be partnering along with teammate Patrick Brady of Reidsville in looking to match the winning performance the twosome conjured up during the 2019 staging of the same event.

The two have their work cut out in seeking to repeat. As many as 25 of the state’s top-ranked CGA players are in the field with teammates to make the attraction appealing. Numerous past champions also fill the fairway as well.

This year’s affair will be held at the Orangeburg Country Club golf course in Orangeburg, S.C. The course will measure a total of 6,600 yards from the senior tees and play to a par of 72 strokes.

The championship format is 54 holes of four-ball stroke play. Gross scores only will count. After 36 holes, the field is cut to the low 30 scores and ties. A tie for the overall championship is decided by an on-course playoff.