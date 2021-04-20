 Skip to main content
Former champion in field for CGA’s annual Carolinas Sr. Four-Ball
Former champion in field for CGA’s annual Carolinas Sr. Four-Ball

golf generic
Metro Creative

One who has been there before is among the ones taking a shot at getting there again.

Mooresville’s Steve Harwell will once again be paired with the same partner in an attempt to enable the team to return to the top pedestal when competing in this week’s 53rd annual Carolinas Golf Association Carolinas Senior Four-Ball Golf Championship.

Harwell will be partnering along with teammate Patrick Brady of Reidsville in looking to match the winning performance the twosome conjured up during the 2019 staging of the same event.

The two have their work cut out in seeking to repeat. As many as 25 of the state’s top-ranked CGA players are in the field with teammates to make the attraction appealing. Numerous past champions also fill the fairway as well.

This year’s affair will be held at the Orangeburg Country Club golf course in Orangeburg, S.C. The course will measure a total of 6,600 yards from the senior tees and play to a par of 72 strokes.

The championship format is 54 holes of four-ball stroke play. Gross scores only will count. After 36 holes, the field is cut to the low 30 scores and ties. A tie for the overall championship is decided by an on-course playoff.

Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 55th birthday by April 20, 2021, maintains a residence in North Carolina or South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the CGA and has an active USGA Handicap Index® at a CGA member club.

Play will be held through the completion of Thursday’s scheduled final round.

About the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA)

The CGA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit educational organization that was founded in 1909 to promote and to protect the game of golf in the Carolinas by providing competitions, education, support and benefits to golf clubs and golfers. The CGA is the second largest golf association in the country with over 700 member clubs represented by nearly 150,000 individuals.

The CGA annually conducts 48 championships and five team match competitions for men, women, juniors, and seniors. It also runs over 150 One-Day (net and gross) events as well as qualifying for USGA national championships.

The CGA serves golf in the Carolinas with numerous programs such as: the USGA Handicap System; tournament management software and support; course measuring and course/slope ratings; agronomy consultation; answers about the Rules of Golf, Rules of Amateur Status, and Handicapping; Carolinas Golf Magazine; Interclub series; Tarheel Youth Golf Association; Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame; expense assistance for USGA Junior and Girls' Junior qualifiers from the Carolinas; and the Carolinas Golf Foundation (CGF). The CGF has distributed nearly $2,000,000 since 1977 to benefit Carolinas' golf initiatives including junior and women's programs.

