Former MRD athletic administrator to preside as NCPRA president

A former high-ranking member of the Mooresville Recreation Department’s administration staff continues to climb the ladder of athletic-based success.
Iredell County native Lee Tillery, who once served in the capacity of a director of athletics manager at the MRD, has been elected to serve as the president of the North Carolina Recreation & Parks Association for 2021.
Tillery, currently the director of the High Point Parks & Recreation Department, will lead a group representing in excess of 5,400 parks and recreation professionals overseen by a five-person board of directors elected by the organization’s membership. After serving as the president-elect for the past year, he will take the duties of the president after which he will then serve as a past president for the following year to complete the three-year commitment.
“It is a professional honor of a lifetime to be appointed the board of the North Carolina Recreation and Park Association and to serve as the association president in 2021,” Tillery stated in earlier this week’s press release. “I am humbled by this appointment and appreciate the membership’s confidence in me leading the organization in the coming year.
“I also appreciate the city of High Point being so supportive of professional development and encouraging employees, like myself, to work toward the advancement of their profession, locally, statewide and nationally,” continued Tillery. “I look forward to representing the city of High Point and those in the NCRPA membership to not only better the field of Parks and Recreation, but to highlight the many leisure, economic and quality of life benefits this profession brings to local governments across the state of North Carolina as well.”
Tillery, who’s originally from Statesville, received a Bachelor of Science degree in sports management from Western Carolina University and a Master of Arts in educational administration from Appalachian State University. In addition to the time spent with the Mooresville Recreation Department, he has previously served as director of the city of Lenoir Parks and Recreation Department and director of the town of Matthews Parks and Recreation Department.
Tillery joined the city of High Point as assistant director of parks and recreation in January of 2013.
“We are excited to congratulate Lee on his election as president of the North Carolina Recreation & Parks Association,” said Randy McCaslin, interim High Point city manager. “I know Lee will bring the same leadership, warmth, energy and new ideas to this statewide position that he dedicates to our community as the director of parks and recreation here in High Point.”
NCRPA is a statewide, non-profit education and advocacy organization founded in 1944 and dedicated to the advancement of the park, recreation and leisure professions in the state.
One past organization president in particular is among the ones pleased over the selection.
“As a past president of the NCRPA myself,’’ said Stephen Poulos, current director of Watauga County Parks and Recreation who is also a colleague and close friend of Tillery, “I am proud and thrilled for Lee as he takes on this role. Lee is a positive leader who focuses on building partnerships, and he knows how to make things happen.
“NCRPA is a great organization for the parks and recreation professionals in our state,’’ added Poulos, “and I know Lee will work hard to represent us and our best interests. Just as all NCPRA presidents do, I’m confident Lee will do his utmost to take it to the ‘next level’ during his tenure.”
