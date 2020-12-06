Former MRD athletic administrator to preside as NCPRA president

A former high-ranking member of the Mooresville Recreation Department’s administration staff continues to climb the ladder of athletic-based success.

Iredell County native Lee Tillery, who once served in the capacity of a director of athletics manager at the MRD, has been elected to serve as the president of the North Carolina Recreation & Parks Association for 2021.

Tillery, currently the director of the High Point Parks & Recreation Department, will lead a group representing in excess of 5,400 parks and recreation professionals overseen by a five-person board of directors elected by the organization’s membership. After serving as the president-elect for the past year, he will take the duties of the president after which he will then serve as a past president for the following year to complete the three-year commitment.

“It is a professional honor of a lifetime to be appointed the board of the North Carolina Recreation and Park Association and to serve as the association president in 2021,” Tillery stated in earlier this week’s press release. “I am humbled by this appointment and appreciate the membership’s confidence in me leading the organization in the coming year.