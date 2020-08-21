Former NASCAR crew chief champion returning to pit row

Back on track.
Though doing so in highly-unusual and, in fact, unprecedented conditions, one former top-tier NASCAR national series pit crew chief that experienced an impressive stretch with an immediate area-based driver is poised to make a return to a somewhat familiar perch as early as Sunday.
Former NASCAR Cup Series pit crew boss Cole Pearn was the one calling the majority of the major moves when filling that role for Mooresville’s Martin Truex Jr. during the pair’s unparalleled performance over the course of a five-year span.
Together, the two – while working side-by-side as fellow members of the now-defunct Furniture Row Racing organization as well as with the Joe Gibbs Racing outfit – produced 24 premier Cup Series wins captivated by the capturing of the coveted 2017 championship crown. The team actually raced for the title three consecutive years during the five-season charge and posted consecutive second-place efforts following the memorable ’17 title-clinching feat.
The number of wins wound up being the second-most achieved by a Cup Series entry over the five-year stretch.
Despite the abundance of success, Pearn surprised the field when departing from the position at the close of last year. He cited too much time being spent away from his family and the relocating from his former state’s residence as primary reasons for making the call to walk away.
In the absence of working with the sport of racing, Pearn returned to his native Canada to own and operate the Golden Alpine Holidays providing a skiing and hiking vacation company in British Columbia. Like so many such ventures, that one too was adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
It turned out that Pearn was available when an opening was created within the team making preparations to compete in this weekend’s iconic Indianapolis 500. It was an opportunity that he simply could not afford to let pass.
Although the bulk of Pearn’s success, which has also included some time spent as a driver as well, has taken place in the NASCAR ranks, he considers the chance to be a part of a Indy 500 entry amounts to a personal dream come true.
Pearn will be part of Ed Carpenter Racing with driver Conor Daly’s during Sunday’s first-of-a-kind running of the Indy 500. It will be the likes of which have never been seen of held before.
One year after NBC assumed the rights from longtime broadcaster ABC, the network is preparing to bring one of the iconic events in sports to a potentially record-setting television audience Sunday.
The reasons are many, but the biggest are these: There remain far fewer live events than normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic, none of the 300,000 fans that turn out each year will be there in person, and the event itself still stirs a certain sense of Americana among race fans.
As for the production itself, NBC has promised to meld the traditions that have made the Indy 500 with the new normal that has enveloped the world. At the same time, the network is hoping to deliver a broadcast that educates what could be one of the largest audiences in race history while also turning some casual fans into avid ones.
It remains unknown as to just how long Pearn will remain with his new team. His current driver will be attempting to turn a solid Indy 500 effort into the securing of a full-time offer and will be relying heavily on the presence of the now part-time crew engineer Pearn to help steer him in that direction.
It’s something that Pearn has been able to accomplish in the part. During what wound up being his final season in NASCAR, the pit crew chief was part of seven race wins resulting in a second-place finish for the championship crown.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!