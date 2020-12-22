Founding partners give new 23XI team hope for holidays

Welcome aboard, partners.
Just in time to celebrate the holidays, the temporarily Mooresville-based 23XI Racing first-year entry into the NASCAR Cup Series has secured the services of a team full of supporters in its continued efforts of preparation for the upcoming rookie season.
The team has announced that the crew consisting of DoorDash, McDonald’s, Columbia Sportswear, Dr. Pepper and Root Insurance will form the organization’s founding partners.
They climb onboard to join 23XI owners Denny Hamlin and Michal Jordan as well as driver Bubba Wallace in providing much-needed assistance for the inaugural campaign.
“(This) is a big day for us at 23XI Racing,” said Hamlin. ”To be able to announce the addition of five founding partners who are willing to join us in our first year and who share in our beliefs and values is such a great feeling. We’ve certainly had to make things happen fast to build this new team, and I’m excited to welcome each one of these partners and to get to know them better. I’m passionate about this sport and I’m excited to bring new partners to the table and bring back others who have been in our sport in the past.”
Similar feelings are being echoed through the team’s garage.
“I’m pumped to get the season started,’’ said Wallace “I wish Daytona was tomorrow. We’re heading in the right direction and we’ll be ready when we get to Daytona. As I’ve said before, this is an opportunity of a lifetime for me and there’s no more excuses. We want to go out and win and I know we’ll have everything we need each week to make that happen.
“To have great partners come on board and show their support of me and this team is really cool,” continued Wallace. “I’m excited for what we can do on the track, but at the end of the day, these partnerships and relationships are so much more than that. It’s about how we use our platforms to be better humans and help create a positive change. It’s about what we do Monday through Friday outside of the firesuit, and that’s a really special thing for me. Knowing I have their support and this team behind me makes me really excited for this season to see what we can accomplish together.”
23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Hamlin in 2020. Rising NASCAR star Wallace is the single car team’s driver.
23XI Racing’s No. 23 Toyota Camry will make its NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14, 2021 at Daytona International Speedway.