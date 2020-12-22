Founding partners give new 23XI team hope for holidays

Welcome aboard, partners.

Just in time to celebrate the holidays, the temporarily Mooresville-based 23XI Racing first-year entry into the NASCAR Cup Series has secured the services of a team full of supporters in its continued efforts of preparation for the upcoming rookie season.

The team has announced that the crew consisting of DoorDash, McDonald’s, Columbia Sportswear, Dr. Pepper and Root Insurance will form the organization’s founding partners.

They climb onboard to join 23XI owners Denny Hamlin and Michal Jordan as well as driver Bubba Wallace in providing much-needed assistance for the inaugural campaign.

“(This) is a big day for us at 23XI Racing,” said Hamlin. ”To be able to announce the addition of five founding partners who are willing to join us in our first year and who share in our beliefs and values is such a great feeling. We’ve certainly had to make things happen fast to build this new team, and I’m excited to welcome each one of these partners and to get to know them better. I’m passionate about this sport and I’m excited to bring new partners to the table and bring back others who have been in our sport in the past.”

Similar feelings are being echoed through the team’s garage.