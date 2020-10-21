Freedom rings for independents

It should be noted, however, that in practically all cases that matter, limited audiences are also being required and carefully monitored.

The opportunity to perform has not been lost on the players. A number of area public athletic programs are among the ones feeling the effects. A selection of notable products from public schools made the decision early to make the move to the independent schools in order to continue their respective athletic careers. The choices had to be made even prior to the NCHSAA’s decision to also conduct sports after a lengthy and no-doubt serious discussion,

As a result, when the NCHSAA does allow its seasons to begin, those transferring to the private programs cannot then return to the public sports stage. That is admirable to say the least. Making such a career move should come with a risk-reward factor in place.

The clock is now ticking towards the start of the high school sports year involving the many more public school programs that fill the area. Officially, preseason workouts involving the sports of cross country and volleyball can get underway in exactly two weeks from today. From there, opening contests can then begin 12 days later.