Freedom rings for independents

Let freedom ring!
That’s the common refrain being heard these days by high school programs, some of them hailing from the surrounding area, being housed by independent-level schools.
The ruling N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association, a similar body to the N.C. High School Athletic Association that governs play in the majority of the state’s public schools sporting programs, has approved the presence of play for its membership roster. As a result, as it now stands, regular-season play involving the state’s independent and private school athletics is well underway.
So what gives?
That’s the question being asked by NCHSAA members. It’s worth an answer.
Admittedly, the independent sector is just as concerned over the coronavirus as any other organization. Still, the NCISAA made the conscientious decision to go ahead and allow its members to engage in athletics on albeit a somewhat different-looking playing field.
Understandably, some of the considered low-risk sports by way of personal contact in the form of cross country, golf and tennis were the first to begin. Slowly, additional more sports were allowed to begin. These days, those featuring soccer, volleyball and – perhaps most notably of all – football are all underway. So far, and reports are scarce at best, few additional cases of COVID-10 have been reported by participants.
It should be noted, however, that in practically all cases that matter, limited audiences are also being required and carefully monitored.
The opportunity to perform has not been lost on the players. A number of area public athletic programs are among the ones feeling the effects. A selection of notable products from public schools made the decision early to make the move to the independent schools in order to continue their respective athletic careers. The choices had to be made even prior to the NCHSAA’s decision to also conduct sports after a lengthy and no-doubt serious discussion,
As a result, when the NCHSAA does allow its seasons to begin, those transferring to the private programs cannot then return to the public sports stage. That is admirable to say the least. Making such a career move should come with a risk-reward factor in place.
The clock is now ticking towards the start of the high school sports year involving the many more public school programs that fill the area. Officially, preseason workouts involving the sports of cross country and volleyball can get underway in exactly two weeks from today. From there, opening contests can then begin 12 days later.
Of the two, no doubt that volleyball is being used as the guinea pig among closed-ranks indoor affairs. If all goes well in regards to the athletes and limited fans in attendance concerning the low number – if in fact any at all – number of reported pandemic cases, then all will be set for the addition of more indoor athletics that are slated to start later this year.
For now, the NCISAA members have enjoyed the jump and seem to hold the upper hand in regards to allowing high school-related athletics to take place on a somewhat regular basis. Watching them perform helps set the stage for other acts that are soon to follow.
