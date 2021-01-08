FRM names starting driver line-up for ’21 race season

“We met Anthony and spent time with him when last season ended,” added owner, Bob Jenkins. “We wanted another young driver and someone that fit well into our team. We feel that Anthony is a great match and we look forward to this season together.”

McDowell returns to the wheel of the No. 34 alongside crew chief Drew Blickensderfer for their third- consecutive season together. McDowell and Blickensderfer had an organization-best season in 2020. The duo combined for four top-10 finishes - the most in the team’s history.

“Michael has really solidified his place as our veteran leader,” continued Jenkins. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that has helped us continue to grow our program.”

“Despite all of its challenges, our 2020 season was one of the best in FRM history,” said McDowell. “I feel like we’ve really been able to hit our stride and I’m excited to channel that momentum into a new season.”

Returning to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for his second season with Front Row Motorsports, Todd Gilliland will again work with crew chief Chris Lawson. Gilliland earned 10 top-10 and four top-five finishes in the 2020 season, leading FRM to a playoff berth in its first season in the series.