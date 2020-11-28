From afar, Davidson pleases fans with season opening effort

Even though they weren’t allowed to be there in person to witness it, any season-ticket holders as well as additional fans of the Davidson College men’s basketball team had to enjoy what they heard about the team’s successful season opener.
Doing so without any fans – including students -- in attendance as required by conditions surrounding COVID-19 the Wildcats defeated High Point, 82-73, in the regular-season debut for both squads.
“I thought we did a lot of good things defensively, and yet they made us pay even though we did good things,” said Davidson coach Bob McKillop, successfully christening his 32nd season at the helm. “There were some pretty good things we did resilience-wise.”
With the win in a game in which followers could only catch the action via online services, Davidson upped its edge in the all-time series with High Point to 3-1. It marked the two teams’ first meeting since the 1943-44 campaign.
The effort also improved the Wildcats to the 75-33 mark all-time in season openers that now includes a 17-15 ledger under McKillop’s rule.
The favorable outcome allowed the 10-time Conference Coach of the Year to move within five wins shy of 600 for his career. Upon reaching that milestone, he will become the 39th head coach and 14th active one to own at 600 wins at the major NCAA Division I level. McKillop also stands fourth among active coaches on the NCAA’s list of most seasons with their current school program.
As for the game itself, Hyunjung Lee scored a career-high 23 points, Kellan Grady added 20 and Sam Mennenga impressed in his Davidson debut as the Wildcats held off High Point 82-73 in the relatively quiet Belk Arena.
Lee scored 17 in the second half and narrowly missed a double-double with a career-best nine assists. Mennenga, a freshman forward from New Zealand, also threatened the double-double mark with 12 points and nine boards.
Meanwhile, High Point made it interesting by shooting 53 percent from 3-point range for the game and 55 percent from the floor in the second half.
Davidson led for nearly 34 minutes and put the Panthers away with a 10-0 run down the stretch. Lee started it with his fifth and final 3-pointer of the night with 3:15 to play. Then he added to it with two free throws. Carter Collins’ two free throws made it 75-67, and Luka Brajkovic’s three-point play with 43.9 seconds left made it 78-67.
The Wildcats had 21 assists on 31 baskets, and McKillop was pleased with the five-assist, zero-turnover performance of starting point guard Collins, who scored 15.
Davidson forward Luka Brajkovic had seven points and seven rebounds to go with three blocks.
Up Next
Davidson enters the three-day Maui Invitational Monday at 12 p.m. with a matchup against Texas. The eight-team tournament tabled to take place though the middle of the week has been relocated to Asheville. The Wildcats, who are making their second appearance in the annual event, will face Texas in the opening round and meet either Indiana or Providence on day two. North Carolina, UNLV, Stanford and Alabama are on the other side of the impressive field’s bracket.
