From afar, Davidson pleases fans with season opening effort

As for the game itself, Hyunjung Lee scored a career-high 23 points, Kellan Grady added 20 and Sam Mennenga impressed in his Davidson debut as the Wildcats held off High Point 82-73 in the relatively quiet Belk Arena.

Lee scored 17 in the second half and narrowly missed a double-double with a career-best nine assists. Mennenga, a freshman forward from New Zealand, also threatened the double-double mark with 12 points and nine boards.

Meanwhile, High Point made it interesting by shooting 53 percent from 3-point range for the game and 55 percent from the floor in the second half.

Davidson led for nearly 34 minutes and put the Panthers away with a 10-0 run down the stretch. Lee started it with his fifth and final 3-pointer of the night with 3:15 to play. Then he added to it with two free throws. Carter Collins’ two free throws made it 75-67, and Luka Brajkovic’s three-point play with 43.9 seconds left made it 78-67.

The Wildcats had 21 assists on 31 baskets, and McKillop was pleased with the five-assist, zero-turnover performance of starting point guard Collins, who scored 15.

Davidson forward Luka Brajkovic had seven points and seven rebounds to go with three blocks.

Up Next

Davidson enters the three-day Maui Invitational Monday at 12 p.m. with a matchup against Texas. The eight-team tournament tabled to take place though the middle of the week has been relocated to Asheville. The Wildcats, who are making their second appearance in the annual event, will face Texas in the opening round and meet either Indiana or Providence on day two. North Carolina, UNLV, Stanford and Alabama are on the other side of the impressive field’s bracket.