From afar, sight still worth seeing for injured area NFL product

Relegated to cheerleading status as a result of being placed on the team’s unable-to-perform injured list, Sweezy was still able to be present at the game. He suffered a serious enough of an elbow injury during Arizona’s win over the New York Jets that actually kicked off the club’s current winning streak just over two weeks ago to force him out of the game. He has since missed the last two games, both of them played in primetime, during his recovery process.

According to NFL rules, Sweezy must remain on the injured list for at least one more week before being cleared to return.

A starter at the offensive right guard position for each of Arizona’s first five games of the season prior to his injury, Sweezy—converted from the defensive side of the scrimmage line following both his high school and collegiate career – remains sitting on 99 career first-string assignments to show for this his 10th season in the NFL.

Entering the game against Seattle, Arizona was the decided underdog despite its status as the homestanding team. For most of the game, matters unfolded as expected. Seattle built a double-digit lead nearing the arrival of the game’s two-minute mark in regulation.