From afar, sight still worth seeing for injured area NFL product

Well worth watching.
Though sidelined throughout what took place out on the field of play wound up being eye-appealing indeed for the only Mooresville native currently active and appearing on a National Football league team roster.
Deemed out of action while continuing to recover from an elbow injury suffered two weeks ago, Mooresville’s J.R. Sweezy was nonetheless a more than just a little interested bystander when his Arizona Cardinals pulled off one of the biggest upsets posted during the course of the most recent extended NFL weekend.
The homestanding Cards overcome a 10-point deficit over the final three minutes of regulation and enjoyed their only lead of the game when it counted the most to stun the previously undefeated Seattle Seahawks, 37-34, in overtime that also immediately closes ranks in the NFL’s National Football Conference’s West Division.
With the win that also earned Arizona its season-best – so far -- third straight victory, it served to upgrade its record to the 5-2 mark that ties it with Seattle for the most wins by any other team in the division ranks.
The game was pushed back to a primetime start by the nationally-televised network out of schedule necessity that also provided the Cardinals with their second straight such under-the-lights appearances within as many weeks. The verdict also improved the winners to the 2-0 level in such affairs. One more contest remains, it taking place when the same two teams engage in a rematch this time taking place on the Seattle home field the middle of next month.
For Mooresville native Sweezy, it was something worth seeing indeed.
Relegated to cheerleading status as a result of being placed on the team’s unable-to-perform injured list, Sweezy was still able to be present at the game. He suffered a serious enough of an elbow injury during Arizona’s win over the New York Jets that actually kicked off the club’s current winning streak just over two weeks ago to force him out of the game. He has since missed the last two games, both of them played in primetime, during his recovery process.
According to NFL rules, Sweezy must remain on the injured list for at least one more week before being cleared to return.
A starter at the offensive right guard position for each of Arizona’s first five games of the season prior to his injury, Sweezy—converted from the defensive side of the scrimmage line following both his high school and collegiate career – remains sitting on 99 career first-string assignments to show for this his 10th season in the NFL.
Entering the game against Seattle, Arizona was the decided underdog despite its status as the homestanding team. For most of the game, matters unfolded as expected. Seattle built a double-digit lead nearing the arrival of the game’s two-minute mark in regulation.
However, a touchdown and field goal on the part of hosts – the latter taking place at the close of regulation play -- forged a tie and forced overtime. In the additional period, the only points that were scored came on a 48-yard field goal with only 15 seconds left in the extra period that earned Arizona its first, last and most meaningful lead of the game.
The favorable outcome on the part of the Cardinals marked the first time they emerged as a winner over the Seahawks since 2012.
Sweezy, a graduate of Mooresville High School, is expected to remain out of action for at least one more game before being eligible to return. If all goes according to plan, he will be available for action when the Cardinals return the favor by visiting Seattle in a scheduled primetime contest set to take place on Nov. 19.
Aiding the recovery process on the part of Sweezy is the fact that Arizona will be observing its season’s only bye in their schedule this week before returning to the field to host the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 8.
