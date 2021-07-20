 Skip to main content
From fairway, family keeps eventual CGA winners in sight
From fairway, family keeps eventual CGA winners in sight

Keeping the leaders in sight was not the problem.

Keeping up with them, though, was.

The all-in-the-same-family pairing of partners Tom Carson and Kathryn Carson from Mooresville cooked up a multiple-team tie for runner-up honors in the 24th annual installment of the Carolinas Golf Association’s Parent-Child Golf Championship.

This year’s edition was conducted on the Longleaf Golf and Family Club course.

The Carson twosome carded a score of four-under-par 68 under the affair’s modified alternate-shot format that kept them close to the clubhouse leaders before fashioning a three-way tie for the second-place position.

The two checked in three strokes off the eventual winning pace. Still, the crewmates chimed in with the highest finish among all area-based entries in the field. Among the entries the Carsons managed to better was the attraction’s three-time championship pair.

The Carsons were among a total of six just teams in the field to fashion a score of better than par. A total of nearly 50 teams formed the full field.

The Carolinas Parent-Child Championship is open to any team comprised of a parent and child, regardless of age, in any gender combination excluding male-male. Step-parents, grandparents and in-laws are eligible. The format is alternate shot except that both team members hit from each tee and then select the ball to be played (modified alternate shot). A team must complete the hole with the ball selected.

About the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA)

The CGA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit educational organization that was founded in 1909 to promote and to protect the game of golf in the Carolinas by providing competitions, education, support and benefits to golf clubs and golfers. The CGA is the second largest golf association in the country with over 700 member clubs represented by nearly 150,000 individuals.

The CGA annually conducts 48 championships and five team match competitions for men, women, juniors, and seniors. It also runs over 150 One-Day (net and gross) events as well as qualifying for USGA national championships. The CGA serves golf in the Carolinas with numerous programs such as: the USGA Handicap System; tournament management software and support; course measuring and course/slope ratings; agronomy consultation; answers about the Rules of Golf, Rules of Amateur Status, and Handicapping; Carolinas Golf Magazine; Interclub series; Tarheel Youth Golf Association; Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame; expense assistance for USGA Junior and Girls' Junior qualifiers from the Carolinas; and the Carolinas Golf Foundation (CGF).

The CGF has distributed nearly $2,000,000 since 1977 to benefit Carolinas' golf initiatives including junior and women's programs.

