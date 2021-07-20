From fairway, family keeps eventual CGA winners in sight

Keeping the leaders in sight was not the problem.

Keeping up with them, though, was.

The all-in-the-same-family pairing of partners Tom Carson and Kathryn Carson from Mooresville cooked up a multiple-team tie for runner-up honors in the 24th annual installment of the Carolinas Golf Association’s Parent-Child Golf Championship.

This year’s edition was conducted on the Longleaf Golf and Family Club course.

The Carson twosome carded a score of four-under-par 68 under the affair’s modified alternate-shot format that kept them close to the clubhouse leaders before fashioning a three-way tie for the second-place position.

The two checked in three strokes off the eventual winning pace. Still, the crewmates chimed in with the highest finish among all area-based entries in the field. Among the entries the Carsons managed to better was the attraction’s three-time championship pair.

The Carsons were among a total of six just teams in the field to fashion a score of better than par. A total of nearly 50 teams formed the full field.

The Carolinas Parent-Child Championship is open to any team comprised of a parent and child, regardless of age, in any gender combination excluding male-male. Step-parents, grandparents and in-laws are eligible. The format is alternate shot except that both team members hit from each tee and then select the ball to be played (modified alternate shot). A team must complete the hole with the ball selected.