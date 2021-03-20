From start to finish, Mooresville shines in softball starter

Off with a bang, several of them in fact.

Mooresville’s softball team more than made a tad longer than initially scheduled wait to get its season underway well worth it.

The Blue Devils started fast and ended faster when defeating I-Meck Conference member North Mecklenburg, 17-0, in the delayed by-a-day combination regular-season and league debut for both.

By so doing, and with weather playing a part in the previously planned proceedings, Mooresville storms its way into the second full week of regulation play owning the 1-0 start both overall and in the I-Meck ranks.

Right of the bat, it was Mooresville’s day.

Starting, distance-going and winning freshman pitcher Campbell Schaen struck out two of the first three and five of the first six batters she faced on her way towards tossing the innings-shortened shutout in what was also her varsity debut. The lefthander finished with a total of 10 strikeouts and failed to allow a hit or a run in shouldering the win. Only the issuing of a single bases on balls prevented Schaen from pocketing a perfect game.