From start to finish, Mooresville shines in softball starter

Off with a bang, several of them in fact.
Mooresville’s softball team more than made a tad longer than initially scheduled wait to get its season underway well worth it.
The Blue Devils started fast and ended faster when defeating I-Meck Conference member North Mecklenburg, 17-0, in the delayed by-a-day combination regular-season and league debut for both.
By so doing, and with weather playing a part in the previously planned proceedings, Mooresville storms its way into the second full week of regulation play owning the 1-0 start both overall and in the I-Meck ranks.
Right of the bat, it was Mooresville’s day.
Starting, distance-going and winning freshman pitcher Campbell Schaen struck out two of the first three and five of the first six batters she faced on her way towards tossing the innings-shortened shutout in what was also her varsity debut. The lefthander finished with a total of 10 strikeouts and failed to allow a hit or a run in shouldering the win. Only the issuing of a single bases on balls prevented Schaen from pocketing a perfect game.
Offensively, fireworks flew right from the start. In the bottom half of the first inning, the Blue Devils’ Brooke Piper swatted a two-run home run as part of a four-run uprising in the team’s season-opening at bat. Piper also pounded a triple to finish among four teammates all racking up two base hits apiece.
Catcher Bentli Meadows doubled twice, while both Victoria Amon and Avril Harrell also collected two base hits each.
Maddie Colby doubled to captain a crew consisting of Ellie Goins, Emily Dudley and Emma Chopko with a single base rap apiece.
After Mooresville pushed its final six runs home in the bottom of the fourth frame to complement the producing of multiple runs in each previous plate appearance as well, matters were concluded following North Meck’s turn at-bat in the top of the fifth due to a mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule.
Mooresville returns to the field when also making its first of back-to-back road game appearances by taking on host I-Meck entry Hough High on Monday.