From the sidelines, football keeps game in focus

Normally, engaging in high school-level, football-related activity is a good thing this late into November.

It means that a team is having a successful season.

These, though, are not normal times.

Due to the presence of COVID-19, the state’s public school phase of football will not be held until early next year. The N.C. High School Athletic Association has designed the sport to take place beginning with practice on Feb. 8 and first games on Feb. 26. Regular season play will continue through early April.

However, that revamped schedule did not prevent the Mooresville High School football program as well others in the area from staying on top of their game at this particular time of year.

Doing so during one of the periods when such voluntary sessions were allowed, prospective members of the Blue Devils gathered on the team’s home Coach Joe Popp Stadium site for some scheduled workouts.

Divided into groups for the gathering, the players -- donning required facial coverings -- followed the directions provided by first-year head coach Joe Nixon and his staff during a variety of skill sessions aimed at keeping their talents sharp. Players engaged in such drills both with as well as without football being used.