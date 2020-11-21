From the start, Lake Norman takes charge in volleyball opener

A rip-roaring start.

That’s precisely the way Lake Norman’s volleyball team got its new season – and next coaching era – underway.

Doing so on the road, the Wildcats badgered fellow I-Meck Conference foe West Charlotte from start to finish in securing a season-opening sweep.

Complementing the outcome by also making a success in their initial appearance under first-year head coach and partial program alumni Cheznee Daily, they prevailed in the best-of-five-games affair in the bare minimum number of such bouts necessary courtesy of by-game scores of 25-4, 25-3 and 25-2.

The verdict made a success of the season debut in what has the makings of a most unusual season caused by the presence and continued as well as growing concern of COVID-19,

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a result and due to the required health-related protocols, all players as well as coaches and additional support staff joined officials and the limited number of allowed spectators – a maximum of 25 present at any given time -- in being subject to temperature checks beforehand while also forced to don facial covering throughout.

For Lake Norman, it made as quick as work as possible of the ordeal.