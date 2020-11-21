From the start, Lake Norman takes charge in volleyball opener

A rip-roaring start.
That’s precisely the way Lake Norman’s volleyball team got its new season – and next coaching era – underway.
Doing so on the road, the Wildcats badgered fellow I-Meck Conference foe West Charlotte from start to finish in securing a season-opening sweep.
Complementing the outcome by also making a success in their initial appearance under first-year head coach and partial program alumni Cheznee Daily, they prevailed in the best-of-five-games affair in the bare minimum number of such bouts necessary courtesy of by-game scores of 25-4, 25-3 and 25-2.
The verdict made a success of the season debut in what has the makings of a most unusual season caused by the presence and continued as well as growing concern of COVID-19,
As a result and due to the required health-related protocols, all players as well as coaches and additional support staff joined officials and the limited number of allowed spectators – a maximum of 25 present at any given time -- in being subject to temperature checks beforehand while also forced to don facial covering throughout.
For Lake Norman, it made as quick as work as possible of the ordeal.
They not only limited the Lions to single digit outputs during each of the games but also lowered that number as well over the course of each single session to boot.
As is the case with all high school level varsity volleyball matches, the set was staged under the first-to-win-three-games format.
The match-up was the first of two take place between the pair as part of a limited regular-season schedule on the part of them as well. By rule, volleyball teams are restricted to a maximum of 14 matches. In the case of Lake Norman, all of its regulation affairs will take place within the I-Meck ranks.
The Wildcats venture into the upcoming pre-Thanksgiving holiday segment of the schedule on tap to stay busy with the appearing of a pair of encounters within an as-many-day span. After playing host to Hough High on Monday, Lake Norman makes its shortest possible road trip within the league to tangle with rival Mooresville on Tuesday to draw the November portion of the season’s slate to a close.
