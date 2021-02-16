From the start, reigning NASCAR Xfinity champ begins defense

One and done.

That’s how fast – fittingly in fact – it took for the reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion from Mooresville to speed off to a solid head start towards successfully defending that title.

Mooresville-based Team Penske driver Austin Cindric picked up in 2021 right where he left off in 2020.

The reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion held off a pair of fellow contenders in a two-lap overtime dash to win the season’s opening action-filled Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at iconic Daytona International Speedway.

Cindric, who locked up the Xfinity title by winning in his last outing at Phoenix Raceway in November, picked up his first victory on the 2.5-mile Daytona oval and the ninth of his career in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. It was also the first win for the Team Penske organization on the host site’s oval track in the Xfinity Series.

“What an awesome race,” said Cindric, who also made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Sunday’s Daytona 500. “What a really fast Verizon 5G Ford Mustang. Unbelievable effort by everyone at Team Penske. Obviously, coming off a lot of momentum winning that championship last year, but nothing is guaranteed and keep working hard.”