From the top, ACC teams fill fields for bowl postseason play

Notre Dame (10-1) will be matched against No. 1 Alabama (11-0) in the CFP Semifinal presented by Capital One on Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 4 p.m.

The two semifinal winners are scheduled to meet for the national championship at 8 p.m. on, Jan. 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

A Clemson-Notre Dame final would be the third game between the teams this season, following the Fighting Irish’s 47-40 double-overtime win during the regular season and Clemson’s 34-10 victory in Saturday’s ACC Football Championship Game.

Both CFP semifinals and the national championship game will be carried live by ESPN.

Clemson’s six overall CFP selections tie Alabama for the most of any school in the seven-year history of the playoff’s existence. The ACC has placed at least one team in the playoff in each of those seven years. The Tigers earned the No. 1 seed in 2015 and 2017 and were the No. 2 seed in 2016 and 2018. Florida State was seeded No. 3 as the conference champion in 2014.

The ACC is one of just two conferences that have placed at least one team in the CFP or the BCS Championship in each of the last eight years.