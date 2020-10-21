From the Top, annual Champion golf tournament tees off Friday

It starts at the top. Where it winds up from there is any area golfer’s guess.
The Rotary Club Top of the Lake-Mooresville and Rotary International Charities are joining forces to conduct an annual benefit golf tournament in the immediate area later this week.
The yearly Mooresville Community Champion competition will tee off at the Mooresville Golf Club on Friday. Registration for any interested entries remains available.
Sign-ups will be held through Friday morning. A shotgun start for the full field will take place at 1 p.m.
Cost of participating is $100 per player and $400 for complete four-player teams. The fee covers all golf-related expenses by way of greens fee, cart rentals and unlimited used of the practice facility. The entry fee also includes attendance for one at a post-play dinner.
Format for play will take the shape of the player friendly captain’s choice process. Under this procedure, each shot is played from the best result of each previous shot.
Full four-player teams are welcome. Individuals wishing to be placed on a team are also welcome as well.
Proceeds realized from the event will be used to support the Mooresville Health Reach Community Clinic, which provides free medical care as well as social services and additional affiliated needs for Mooresville area residents without other means of such much-needed attention.
Various additional avenues of assistance are also available through a number of sponsorship opportunities, each of them carrying specific values. For every $1 invested, more than $13 in goods and/or services is provided.
Last year, some $5.2 million in direct and indirect services were provided to 4,300 in-person medical appointments as well as 10,705 prescriptions were filled valued at more than $2 million.
Any additional details regarding the champion can be obtained by contacting tournnament coordinators Mel Spiese at mel@spiese.com (704) 906-5557 or Jeremy Katz at jeremy@therealestateguync.com (516) 850-3448.
