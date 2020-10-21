From the Top, annual Champion golf tournament tees off Friday

It starts at the top. Where it winds up from there is any area golfer’s guess.

The Rotary Club Top of the Lake-Mooresville and Rotary International Charities are joining forces to conduct an annual benefit golf tournament in the immediate area later this week.

The yearly Mooresville Community Champion competition will tee off at the Mooresville Golf Club on Friday. Registration for any interested entries remains available.

Sign-ups will be held through Friday morning. A shotgun start for the full field will take place at 1 p.m.

Cost of participating is $100 per player and $400 for complete four-player teams. The fee covers all golf-related expenses by way of greens fee, cart rentals and unlimited used of the practice facility. The entry fee also includes attendance for one at a post-play dinner.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Format for play will take the shape of the player friendly captain’s choice process. Under this procedure, each shot is played from the best result of each previous shot.

Full four-player teams are welcome. Individuals wishing to be placed on a team are also welcome as well.