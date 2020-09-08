Future is now for area’s top youth bowlers of the present

The future is now for some of the most promising of the area’s youth bowlers.
Actually, it’s later this week.
Mooresville-based New Victory Lanes will be conducting its Stars of Tomorrow Youth Awards Banquet inside the facility on Saturday morning.
The gathering will take place from 9-11 a.m. in the form of a combination breakfast buffet and pizza feast. All youth bowlers, their parents and followers are invited to attend.
There will be no charge for the youth bowlers in attendance. The cost for parents, additional siblings and all others will be $8 each. Prepaid advance reservations are being requested in order to plan for food and seating arrangements. Registration is now being accepted via online at the site’s website, in person as well as over the phone.
In order to promote social distancing, the ceremony will be held in the bowler’s area and on the approaches. It is being requested for all in attendance to wear face coverings except when seated at assigned tables.
Bowling is back in business at the center.
Due to safety protocols and state imposed restrictions, bowling centers, like restaurants, can only operate at limited capacity; Additional specific format modifications to promote safety and physical distancing are also being implemented.
For example, bowling is allowed on only every-other-lane (or pair). Consequently, leagues are being limited to a maximum of 20 teams on any given league session.
The house is also employing a special "PBA-style" bowling format so only one bowler at a time is at the ball return or on the approach. Face coverings will be required everywhere in the building, except while seated in the bowler's area, while actually bowling or when seated in the restaurant.
Additionally, Victory Lanes will limit, direct and control the entrance and egress of guests. Extra staff is dedicated to cleaning and sanitizing behind guests. Sanitizer stations, disinfectant and hand sanitizer are also being provided
All employees will wear face masks. All employees will be temperature-screened every day before clocking in. Social distancing will be in place
For open bowling, there will be a house-ball station where bowlers will select a pre-sanitized house ball from an attendant. The site will keep a dark lane between any lane in use. Video games will be separated and cleaned constantly.
