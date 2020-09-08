Future is now for area’s top youth bowlers of the present

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The future is now for some of the most promising of the area’s youth bowlers.

Actually, it’s later this week.

Mooresville-based New Victory Lanes will be conducting its Stars of Tomorrow Youth Awards Banquet inside the facility on Saturday morning.

The gathering will take place from 9-11 a.m. in the form of a combination breakfast buffet and pizza feast. All youth bowlers, their parents and followers are invited to attend.

There will be no charge for the youth bowlers in attendance. The cost for parents, additional siblings and all others will be $8 each. Prepaid advance reservations are being requested in order to plan for food and seating arrangements. Registration is now being accepted via online at the site’s website, in person as well as over the phone.

In order to promote social distancing, the ceremony will be held in the bowler’s area and on the approaches. It is being requested for all in attendance to wear face coverings except when seated at assigned tables.

Bowling is back in business at the center.