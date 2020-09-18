Future shines bright with former JRM driver back in place

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The wheels of the future continue to spin for one local professional racing organization.

Mooresville’s JR Motorsports announced earlier this week the securing of the services of a former driver for half of next season and the entirety of the next in the NASCAR Xfinity Series circuit.

Sam Mayer, an alumnus of the organization’s Late Model program and 2019 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East champion, will reunite with JRM in 2021 to begin the next phase of his racing career. The 17-year-old Mayer has been named to drive a JRM Chevrolet in the second half of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season before taking the reins fulltime in 2022.

A native of Franklin, Wis., Mayer is the son of former IndyCar and road racing star Scott Mayer.

Following a successful stint with JRM’s Late Model team in 2018-19, which included a victory in the prestigious Bobby Isaac Memorial, Mayer transitioned to K&N Pro Series competition, winning four races in 2019 en route to a championship that crowned him the youngest champion in any NASCAR series at the age of 16 years, three months and eight days.

Mayer then leveraged those achievements into 2020 success, tallying eight wins and 15 top-five finishes in 16 starts across ARCA and its East and West divisions.