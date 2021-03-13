Gaining ground boosts Wildcats’ potential postseason plans

Ground gained.
Lake Norman’s boys soccer team did all it possibly could to try and enhance its potential postseason position.
It remains to be seen as to whether it will be enough.
The Wildcats closed out the regular-season segment of their schedule on some of the as-solid footing as they have so far when racking up consecutive homefield decisions over as many different I-Meck Conference opponents.
Closing out the phase, Lake Norman belted out a 7-1 downing of Hopewell High before drilling its way past guest North Mecklenburg, 6-0.
The decisions set the Wildcats on sail towards their season’s third multiple-match winning spree and strengthened their late-season push towards netting a sought-after playoff bid.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association is on track to finalize the field for the start of that segment of the season by the close of the weekend. First-round play is set to take place later next week.
With the wins, Lake Norman aided its cause by capping the I-Meck Conference portion of play with a 5-1 mark marred only by a loss to the outright league champion Hough. Overall, the Wildcats jacked their slate to the 8-2-1 barrier. Both ledgers could play a pivotal role in the playoff process.
Unlike in past seasons, only league champions are guaranteed postseason bids during a season that will find the fields trimmed due to COVID-19. Once all automatic second-season invites are extended and accepted, all remaining positions will be filled based on overall win-loss records.
LNHS solidified its stance courtesy of the strong season finish.
Against Hopewell, the Wildcats scratched for their second highest number of goals gathered in a single appearance to storm their way past the Titans.
In the equivalent of the regular-season finale, the Wildcats came close to matching that output while also legging in with their sixth shutout of the season in the triumph over the North Meck Vikings.
No additional individual information was available from either outing.
Lake Norman will now await word of its possible playoff position when the NCHSAA releases the field. First-round play will take place on the home sites of higher-seeded teams in play to take place beginning on Tuesday night.