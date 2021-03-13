Gaining ground boosts Wildcats’ potential postseason plans

Ground gained.

Lake Norman’s boys soccer team did all it possibly could to try and enhance its potential postseason position.

It remains to be seen as to whether it will be enough.

The Wildcats closed out the regular-season segment of their schedule on some of the as-solid footing as they have so far when racking up consecutive homefield decisions over as many different I-Meck Conference opponents.

Closing out the phase, Lake Norman belted out a 7-1 downing of Hopewell High before drilling its way past guest North Mecklenburg, 6-0.

The decisions set the Wildcats on sail towards their season’s third multiple-match winning spree and strengthened their late-season push towards netting a sought-after playoff bid.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The N.C. High School Athletic Association is on track to finalize the field for the start of that segment of the season by the close of the weekend. First-round play is set to take place later next week.