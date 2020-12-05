Game loss denies local athlete ESPN GameDay opportunity

Down in Flames.

The final opportunity for one local collegiate football player to garner perhaps the highest possible publicity for this regular-season has now been denied.

Liberty University football has paused all team-related activities earlier this week due to elevated number of COVID-19 cases in the football program.

The announcement brings to a close Liberty's regular-season schedule. The Flames were scheduled to conclude their 11-game schedule with a top-25 showdown between No. 25 Liberty vs. No. 14 Coastal Carolina at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., on Saturday.

The decision to pause football activities and cancel Saturday's game was made by the medical staff at Liberty University. The game will not be rescheduled this season, but will be rescheduled at a future date. This is the first game Liberty has lost in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Initially, the nationally-broadcast ESPN GameDay cast was scheduled to be in attendance at the contest between the two top-25 teams. As it turned out, in a last-minute agreement, nationally No. 8-ranked and undefeated – at 9-0-- Brigham Young University will take Liberty’s place in the game.