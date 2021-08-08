Games end, but athletic trainer’s duties never reach finish line

MT: What happens if you suffer unfortunate circumstances that require you to call in sick or a family emergency?

HP: Luckily and thankfully, I have some athletic first responders that the state requires a person to attend twenty hours of training per summer. In many cases, all of us may be here for the major sports such as football, and on home multi-sport nights.

MT: What advice do you have for the incoming freshman and the parents?

HP: Every year, every sport, regardless of if it’s T-ball or softball, you need a physical. You are going to have to get one, so make sure you plan the time to schedule it and get the proper paperwork. A tedious part of my job is paperwork; imagine tracking paperwork for 500+ athletes. When paperwork is wrong or incomplete- that makes my job harder. Most local doctors do have the proper forms and they are available on the school website.

Paying attention to detail is key. It is most helpful to pay clear and concise attention to everything that is addressed in the informational concussion meetings. We know that meetings seem redundant but they are updated yearly and provide all changes and reminders for each year. Ultimately, we want the student-athlete and parent to understand that everything we are doing, we are doing for their benefit.