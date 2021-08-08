Games end, but athletic trainer’s duties never reach finish line

“HANNAH!!!!”
It’s the number-one most heard battle cry being heard around the Mooresville High School athletic department.
It’s aimed in the direction of certified athletic trainer Hannah Pierce. Sometimes, one year seems like more. This past 2020-21 high school sports year was most definitely one of those years.
For Pierce, most of her attention is focused on the medical aspect regarding diagnosis, treatment and proper recovery procedures. However, her duties may also extend to those related to schedule changes, event planning, psychologist, travel agent, equipment manager, etc.
In short, she’s everywhere.
The famous calendar in her classroom is something to be desired. Looking at the schedule during a normal season would make any regular person shut down. Multiple events, times, days, cities, the list goes on. Occasionally, one may notice a free Sunday afternoon, which is generally spent catching up on paperwork.
This is not a job. This is a lifestyle, and it’s experienced for the love not the money.
The list of the many duties she is associated with is endless. For Pierce, she would simply not have it any other way. She provides the proof as revealed in a most recent one-on-one conversation.
Mooresville Tribune: What are your official qualifications?
Hannah Pierce: I am a nationally certified athletic trainer, which requires a 4-year medical degree. I am also licensed to practice as an athletic trainer in the state of North Carolina. What separates me from other athletic trainers is that I also have a teaching degree.
MT: Describe an average day in your life.
HP: There is no short answer to this question. During the fall, I teach two classes, and in the spring, I teach three classes. I mostly teach sports medicine classes and sometimes fitness classes. My planning periods are in the morning, when I do a variety of things.
I pull student athletes into the athletic training room from all sports and handle possible treatment or new injuries from the previous day. I also file, input, scan, and do my best to keep track of paperwork during this time. Almost all sports teams go through impact testing as well, commonly referred to as concussion testing. I use this time to complete testing.
On any given day, I may be at the school anywhere from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. (and sometimes even later). Football season requires the most time from me because, by state law, I must be present for not only games and scrimmages but all practices. Immediately following school, football practice begins and will last until the early evening. If there is any home sporting event, I head there next for coverage until completion of that home event and provide post event treatment.
In many cases, I will have to follow up with parents or guardians about injuries and possible treatment at home and unfortunately the extreme cases that require hospital communication.
MT: Now add COVID into the mix. What changes now must be made besides everything you mentioned above?
HP: The COVID era has all been a new road for all of us. Thankfully, I have an excellent school nurse. She helps with all the things needed for COVID testing guidelines, parent contact and contract tracing. She is the absolute best! We are up to date with all the state guidelines and procedures thanks to her guidance.
Over the past year, many guidelines were used to do our best to keep our students safe and limit exposure. Before each practice, workout, or competition, we had to take every student-athlete’s temperature. In addition, we were required to ask a series of questions pertaining to COVID and their possible symptoms or exposure. The athlete’s parents also had to give permission for their student athlete to participate, fully understanding all the risks involved. On top of this: masks were required, limited number of athletes in one place at one time were allowed, how water was distributed changed, water bottles were out, we had to limit touches of equipment, and the list goes on. I am going into my 15th year and virtually everything I normally did was changed or altered.
MT: What changes are in store for the 2021 – 2022 season as of today regarding COVID?
HP: We no longer have to do temperature readings and pre-screening questions. However, the state changed the physical form entirely. The physical form is now a six-page packet and includes questions about COVID-19. Some examples: Have you had COVID? Have you been cleared by a doctor since having COVID? Have you been vaccinated? Our school nurse is doing an excellent job at contact tracing and helping us pull kids that need to be quarantined.
To be honest, this could change several times over the coming weeks/months. I can imagine that the plan we have now will most likely be different next month as we all continue to enter these unchartered waters. This is the current active plan right now, and we will take it day by day. The NCHSAA takes the governor’s requirements and that is passed down to us to implement as they make decisions.
MT: Do they have to answer the question about vaccination?
HP: It is a question to be answered on the form. I do hope that our athletes and parents are taking it seriously and answering honestly. There is no penalty if the answer is yes or no. This question gives us statistical information.
MT: What is the most rewarding part of this job?
HP: I really enjoy this age of student-athlete. People ask me all the time if I want to step up to college or the professional levels of sports, but my answer is always no. Kids this age play because they truly love the sport. It’s not so political at this level. It’s a fun group to work with. Of course, anytime I can help prevent injuries I want to be able to do that.
I also take pride in being able to teach these student-athletes ways to treat their injury. It is very rewarding to me. And finally, the best part of all is seeing that injured student athlete come back and return to play.
MT: What is the toughest part of this job?
HP: The toughest part of the job is the time requirement. Since, I am a full-time teacher and a full-time athletic trainer, two full time jobs at once requires usually near 90 hours per week. Football takes up a lot of time, yes, but the spring is no less busy. Due to the number of spring sports, there are almost always one (or two) sports at home per night. It is not uncommon for my phone to ring to step from field to field handling multiple incidents on the fly.
I am an athlete at heart, in my mind anyway, so therefore when I see a season ending injury it breaks my heart. I really become invested in these kids. Providing support, expertise, and guidance is why I am here. It is part of the job but at the same time very difficult. Putting myself in their shoes, I can somewhat imagine what it would have been like to lose my senior season due to an injury or a pandemic like COVID, and I know how hard it was for these student-athletes.
MT: What happens if you suffer unfortunate circumstances that require you to call in sick or a family emergency?
HP: Luckily and thankfully, I have some athletic first responders that the state requires a person to attend twenty hours of training per summer. In many cases, all of us may be here for the major sports such as football, and on home multi-sport nights.
MT: What advice do you have for the incoming freshman and the parents?
HP: Every year, every sport, regardless of if it’s T-ball or softball, you need a physical. You are going to have to get one, so make sure you plan the time to schedule it and get the proper paperwork. A tedious part of my job is paperwork; imagine tracking paperwork for 500+ athletes. When paperwork is wrong or incomplete- that makes my job harder. Most local doctors do have the proper forms and they are available on the school website.
Paying attention to detail is key. It is most helpful to pay clear and concise attention to everything that is addressed in the informational concussion meetings. We know that meetings seem redundant but they are updated yearly and provide all changes and reminders for each year. Ultimately, we want the student-athlete and parent to understand that everything we are doing, we are doing for their benefit.
Also, be flexible, because of COVID, things are not going to go the way they used to. The unfortunate part is nobody knows how long it will last with things ever changing. We are always doing what we believe is the best for our student athletes, every student every day, as if they were our own. Your child’s safety is why I am here; all decisions made are ultimately for the best interest of each student-athlete.
MT: Advice to the outgoing seniors each year?
HP: This will sound a bit cliché but, in a way, remember where you came from. Remember the times you had obstacles and overcame them. Believe in yourself that you can do hard things, it’s not always going to be easy, and it’s not going to be handed to you. Hard work does pay off! It doesn’t take skill to work hard. Last thing, you always have a place here at MHS as long as I am here!
MT: Tell us something about yourself that nobody knows.
HP: I actually have an artistic side. When I’m not at the MHS, I like to draw, paint, redo things to spice them up a bit, and get crafty. It is so relaxing to me. Random fact: I believe I have the largest Christmas sweater collection in all of the southeast! In addition, I enjoy traveling, spending time with family, and live music. Lastly, I love being around water. If there is a beach or a boat, chances are I will be there if time allows.