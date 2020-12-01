Gift of giving brightens holiday spirits on behalf of the giver

‘Tis the season.
And in an attempt to make it even merrier and brighter for a selection some over the holidays, one store in a nationally-known primary athletics-related family will be doing its part to make the season a festive one..
The Mooresville location of Academy Sports + Outdoors will be among the area’s outlets on track to literally cash in on a project designed to upgrade the celebration.
Earlier this week, Academy Sports + Outdoors entered into a timely collaboration deemed at making the holidays indeed happier. The organization recently joined forces with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association in donating a $5,000 gift card to be shared among all its regional stores. A portion of the award will also be employed by the Mooresville outlet.
The gift came in the form of a surprise to Samaritan’s Feet co-founders Manny and Tracie Ohonme.
The presentation took place at the Samaritan’s Feet corporate headquarters warehouse in Charlotte during a previously scheduled volunteer event with members of the CIAA staff, including Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. Academy Sports + Outdoors Senior Regional Marketing Specialist Liza Barrett joined the CIAA team to present this surprise gift to the Samaritan’s Feet staff.
The CIAA has been a community partner with Samaritan’s Feet for several years, supporting Shoes of Hope distributions throughout the greater region and abroad. CIAA staff members, student-athletes, coaches, and administrators have also volunteered time and resources in helping support the Samaritan’s Feet mission.
“From idea to execution, Academy Sports + Outdoor made this happen with less than 72 hours’ notice,’’ said =Barrett. “We are blessed to partner with an organization that is committed to giving back in the communities they serve. The CIAA is also excited to be able to present this gift to Samaritan’s Feet as they continue their mission to serve one million people in 2020.”
Samaritan’s Feet strives to serve one million people in 2020 as part of their Million Shoes campaign. So far in 2020, Samaritan’s Feet has distributed more than 500,000 pairs of shoes across the United States and around the world.
Last month, the CIAA and Academy Sports + Outdoors announced its multi-year partnership that will focus on establishing meaningful community initiatives across established markets within the CIAA footprint. Specifically, these initiatives will look to activate and amplify grassroots efforts, such as youth outreach and mentoring programs, that is inclusive of students-athletes and administrators from across the conference.
