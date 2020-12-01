Gift of giving brightens holiday spirits on behalf of the giver

‘Tis the season.

And in an attempt to make it even merrier and brighter for a selection some over the holidays, one store in a nationally-known primary athletics-related family will be doing its part to make the season a festive one..

The Mooresville location of Academy Sports + Outdoors will be among the area’s outlets on track to literally cash in on a project designed to upgrade the celebration.

Earlier this week, Academy Sports + Outdoors entered into a timely collaboration deemed at making the holidays indeed happier. The organization recently joined forces with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association in donating a $5,000 gift card to be shared among all its regional stores. A portion of the award will also be employed by the Mooresville outlet.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The gift came in the form of a surprise to Samaritan’s Feet co-founders Manny and Tracie Ohonme.

The presentation took place at the Samaritan’s Feet corporate headquarters warehouse in Charlotte during a previously scheduled volunteer event with members of the CIAA staff, including Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. Academy Sports + Outdoors Senior Regional Marketing Specialist Liza Barrett joined the CIAA team to present this surprise gift to the Samaritan’s Feet staff.