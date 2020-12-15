Gifts are already under tree

Attention shoppers: Perhaps the most anticipated gifts appearing on this wish list of the area’s high school level athletic programs for this Christmas have already been received and unwrapped. It’s highly unlikely that any of them will be returned for refunds.
The size, color and style of the items all provide a near perfect fit for all.
The giver, in this case the N.C. High School Athletic Association, apparently was listening to the desires of the designated parties when it came time to submit the initial rough first draft of the organization’s Conference Realignment Plan that was distributed late last week. Few from the area find much to dislike.
For the most part, rivalries existing between same-conference members will remain. In some cases, renewals of such dormant in-league showdowns have already been reborn.
The duo of Lake Norman and Mooresville can no doubt hide their enjoyment. It’s no secret, even if their representatives will not formally admit it for obvious reasons, that the homes of the Wildcats and Blue Devils do not feel much at ease in their current conference affiliation. LNHS and MHS are the lone Iredell County residents of the otherwise all-Mecklenburg Country circuit. As a result, they always feel as the odd ones out with anything related to the league.
Rivalries other than the one naturally in place between them have been downright difficult to build. As a result, with only limited exceptions, attendance at home affairs against fellow I-Meck Conference crews have been primarily disappointing at best. With the latest word, a new line-up is being featured.
Lake Norman and Mooresville will stay tied together, joining newly anointed fellow 4A class addition South Iredell – long a familiar foe for each – in the proposed new league. They will be grouped along with Kannapolis, Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge and rookie entry West Cabarrus to form the as-yet unnamed all-4A class conference. Almost immediately, a new athletic outlook is being viewed by all parties concerned.
Much of the same can also be in place involving the likes of crosstown members Langtree Charter and Pine Lake Prep. Based on the latest NCHSAA info, the outside chance did exist that they could be separated for the first time since their births. However, that wound up not being the case.
While Langtree remained a member of the state’s smallest 1A class based on the formula used to calculate the data, Pine Lake did indeed get bumped up to the next-biggest 2A class. Some worried the change might also be reflected in the new plan. No need.
LCA and PLP will stay connected as same members of a now combination class conference. While the NCHSAA had been hesitant to form combo-class circuits, it took into consideration some geographical concerns used to account for rivalries when making the new league rosters. As a result, the duo will each join select members of their respective classes when forming the new league’s line-up of schools.
There remains an avenue for schools to voice their reaction to the initial Conference Realignment Plan. Presently, recipients are reviewing the information for the forming of appeals that will be received by the early phases of next month. The process will then continue until the final draft will be released in February. The new circuits will then begin competition with the start of the 2021-22 school sports year.
From initial appearances, all area recipients are pleased with the gifts. For all, it was just what they wanted under the tree.
