Gifts are already under tree

Lake Norman and Mooresville will stay tied together, joining newly anointed fellow 4A class addition South Iredell – long a familiar foe for each – in the proposed new league. They will be grouped along with Kannapolis, Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge and rookie entry West Cabarrus to form the as-yet unnamed all-4A class conference. Almost immediately, a new athletic outlook is being viewed by all parties concerned.

Much of the same can also be in place involving the likes of crosstown members Langtree Charter and Pine Lake Prep. Based on the latest NCHSAA info, the outside chance did exist that they could be separated for the first time since their births. However, that wound up not being the case.

While Langtree remained a member of the state’s smallest 1A class based on the formula used to calculate the data, Pine Lake did indeed get bumped up to the next-biggest 2A class. Some worried the change might also be reflected in the new plan. No need.

LCA and PLP will stay connected as same members of a now combination class conference. While the NCHSAA had been hesitant to form combo-class circuits, it took into consideration some geographical concerns used to account for rivalries when making the new league rosters. As a result, the duo will each join select members of their respective classes when forming the new league’s line-up of schools.