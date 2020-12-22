Gifts that don't fit under tree

Merry Christmas!
No. Wait. Whoa! What! Really! It’s Christmas? Already?
Oh, so it’s still two days away. Whew! Thanks goodness. Based on a longstanding family tradition, we still have another day to do our shopping. That’s good to know.
This unusual season anyway, one that is taking place under conditions that many of us have never experienced before and hopefully never will again, at least it’s already known what presents will not be appearing on a particular wish lift.
In part to coincide with the not-so-festive feelings that are in the air caused by the coronavirus pandemic that has soured the season and perhaps even made us more aware than ever of the real reason for its arrival, here’s just a sampling of gift ideas that is hoped will be swept away under the fallen tree decorations come Christmas Day.
Negative nickname nonsense: Gone are the days, apparently, when pride was in place regarding the names of sports teams. Hardly a one exists today when something in the negative tone is not mentioned. Before we know it, they’ll simply be calling the entries just “teams’ and “clubs” instead of giving them actual titles to go by. I’m sure there are those who might even find those descriptions unacceptable.
Senior senility: Careful not to call it by its real name, it continues to baffle the mind when some participants insist on being identified by the attached moniker “Sr.” on their respective sports team uniform jerseys. Unless a guess is missed, there remains unproven data that any one is ever actually given the distinction on an official birth certificate. The inclusion of ‘Jr.,’’ or roman numerals III and IV, etc., to indicate following generations are indeed part of a formal naming document. Otherwise, it merely shows the you-know-what of those insisting on donning the silly title.
Statistical scarring: Here it goes again. Akin to beating a dead horse, the constant misuse of certain abbreviations when it comes to tallying results from certain sports remains a not-so-jolly seasonal sore spot. No one can ever account for a single RBI – which in baseball relates to “runs batted in.” No golfer can fashion a round with only one GIR – which stands for “greens in regulation.” No soccer player can manage only a solo SOG – which is short for “shots on goal.” The beat goes on. It’s enough to rotten the egg in the traditional cup of nog.
Ridiculous rulings: Can the official’s call ever stand? Sadly, no. Beelines are beat to the scoring review table and video replay booth, respectively, as soon as a whistle blows and penalty flag falls. Often, more time is spent relooking at the situation than witnessing the situation in the first place. It takes all the judgement completely out of the game. It also takes away the enjoyment of the them as well.
Virus vitality: Enough already. Sports have taken a huge hit across the board at all levels due to the won’t-go-away determination of COVID-19. The welcome arrival of the vaccine at least gives us some lingering hope that this is one unwelcome Christmas gift that may indeed soon be part of the past.
Merry Christmas!