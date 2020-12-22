Gifts that don't fit under tree

Merry Christmas!

No. Wait. Whoa! What! Really! It’s Christmas? Already?

Oh, so it’s still two days away. Whew! Thanks goodness. Based on a longstanding family tradition, we still have another day to do our shopping. That’s good to know.

This unusual season anyway, one that is taking place under conditions that many of us have never experienced before and hopefully never will again, at least it’s already known what presents will not be appearing on a particular wish lift.

In part to coincide with the not-so-festive feelings that are in the air caused by the coronavirus pandemic that has soured the season and perhaps even made us more aware than ever of the real reason for its arrival, here’s just a sampling of gift ideas that is hoped will be swept away under the fallen tree decorations come Christmas Day.

Negative nickname nonsense: Gone are the days, apparently, when pride was in place regarding the names of sports teams. Hardly a one exists today when something in the negative tone is not mentioned. Before we know it, they’ll simply be calling the entries just “teams’ and “clubs” instead of giving them actual titles to go by. I’m sure there are those who might even find those descriptions unacceptable.