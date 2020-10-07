Girls too want to have fun

The intimidation factor never veered from the dugout.
Despite being positioned a mere 60 feet away from a somewhat menacing-looking adult male player batting left-handed and swinging an aluminum bat, the female first base fielder failed to flinch. She couldn’t afford to.
Protected only by a removable mouthpiece and depending on her reactions with her fielding glove, the infielder referred to as “Blondie” by her teammates for obvious appearance reasons stood her ground as the pitcher’s underhanded delivery began.
So it goes on a regular basis on the area’s co-ed softball slow-pitch front.
Teams comprised of women and men alike form the rosters for the teams that engage in competition on the same field at the same time. The distance from the pitching rubber that sits inside a circle and the bases also stay the same. The lone difference is the size of the ball being used. When women bat, the softball being used is noticeably smaller than the one required when the men hitters step to the plate.
Support Local Journalism
The rules are designed to help make the game as balanced as possible for the participants.
When on defense, teams are required to have at least four females in on-field positions at all times. Usually, and with absolutely no offense intended, the ones being manned — again pardon the expression — by the women are those that are not considered pivotal. As a result, only on rare occasions do the females occupy such positions as shortstop, first base and the outfield areas that are often considered to be the busiest. In most situations, those of the catcher, second base and either one of the right-field outfield areas are most suited for the ladies in the field.
There are of course exceptions to practically every rule. As a result, it’s not that unusual to see the females pitching as well as situated at one of the more crucial positions such as the afore-mentioned first base territory.
When on offense, the batting line-up is also required to be as gender-unbiased as possible. As a result, female and male batters are assured of being intermixed throughout the order. In fact, in almost all cases, only a limited number of batters from one gender are allowed to follow one another in the batting line-up. And there are no available escape routes provided for teams seeking to wiggle their way around the rules.
Any time a male batter is issued a base on balls when a female batter is scheduled to be the following hitter, that latter one is faced with the option of taking her full turn at the plate or also being the recipient of a walk. That way, the defensive team is unable to dictate the hitters in their more preferred order.
Safety measures are also in place. Pitchers slip behind a protective net following a release. A separate first base bag and home plate are used to limit the number of close plays at those particular locations.
Few other changes are in place, though, as the women and men position the same distances away during the course of regular play. It’s important that the females fielding the the key positions fail to allow their full feelings to show if they are to indeed be able to engage on an equal playing field with their male counterparts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!