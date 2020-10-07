Girls too want to have fun

There are of course exceptions to practically every rule. As a result, it’s not that unusual to see the females pitching as well as situated at one of the more crucial positions such as the afore-mentioned first base territory.

When on offense, the batting line-up is also required to be as gender-unbiased as possible. As a result, female and male batters are assured of being intermixed throughout the order. In fact, in almost all cases, only a limited number of batters from one gender are allowed to follow one another in the batting line-up. And there are no available escape routes provided for teams seeking to wiggle their way around the rules.

Any time a male batter is issued a base on balls when a female batter is scheduled to be the following hitter, that latter one is faced with the option of taking her full turn at the plate or also being the recipient of a walk. That way, the defensive team is unable to dictate the hitters in their more preferred order.

Safety measures are also in place. Pitchers slip behind a protective net following a release. A separate first base bag and home plate are used to limit the number of close plays at those particular locations.

Few other changes are in place, though, as the women and men position the same distances away during the course of regular play. It’s important that the females fielding the the key positions fail to allow their full feelings to show if they are to indeed be able to engage on an equal playing field with their male counterparts.