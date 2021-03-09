Goals reached provide kicks for pair of area soccer players

Each effort loomed large.

Of the two, perhaps neither proved to be bigger than Popp’s.

The third-year player, filling a role as a forward, drilled in his decision maker just past the four-minute mark of the first overtime period to snap the 1-1 tie that had been in place since the halftime break and provide the winner in what was also the crucial Conference USA debut for both teams.

Doing so with his second goal of the season that also serves to make him among the most productive of goals scorers among the 49’ers for the still somewhat early stages of the season, Popp wound up being the fourth of as many teammates involved in the winning strike to make the victory final. It proved to be the perfect time as well for Charlotte to leg in with its first win of the season following an earlier 0-2-1 start to the limited spring season’s schedule.

In the case of Bornkamp, the freshman continued to shine. Legging in her meaningful strike accounted for the midfielder’s team high-tying sixth successful such shot of the season so far to date. Of her half dozen markers made, now a full half of them – more than any other team member — serve to stand out as game-winning goals.