Goals reached provide kicks for pair of area soccer players

The reaching of some goals sometimes proves to be more valuable than others.
A pair of local current college soccer players are proof of that.
The duo of former Mooresville High School soccer program players – one apiece representing the girls and boys camps – Megan Bornkamp and Preston Popp each came through in the collective clutch for their teams over the course of a strikingly similar span.
Doing so on the same day but at different locations and of course matched up opposite different opponents, both Bornkamp and Popp deposited pivotal goals at crucial times that each wound also up standing out as game-winning strikes for their teams.
Bornkamp, a first-year member of the Clemson University women’s program, buoyed her freshman season’s team-leading and/or co-leading status on a pair of fronts when she knocked in a goal in the late-match stages of play serving to make the difference in the Tigers’ narrow, 1-0 notching against Auburn.
The same date, Mooresville native Popp continued to make his particular presence felt as an experienced third-year and junior class member of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s men’s soccer squad when he completed a well-rounded play by poking in a goal lifting the 49’ers to an overtime 2-1 upset nudging past a nationally-ranked — at No. 7 — University of Kentucky club.
Each effort loomed large.
Of the two, perhaps neither proved to be bigger than Popp’s.
The third-year player, filling a role as a forward, drilled in his decision maker just past the four-minute mark of the first overtime period to snap the 1-1 tie that had been in place since the halftime break and provide the winner in what was also the crucial Conference USA debut for both teams.
Doing so with his second goal of the season that also serves to make him among the most productive of goals scorers among the 49’ers for the still somewhat early stages of the season, Popp wound up being the fourth of as many teammates involved in the winning strike to make the victory final. It proved to be the perfect time as well for Charlotte to leg in with its first win of the season following an earlier 0-2-1 start to the limited spring season’s schedule.
In the case of Bornkamp, the freshman continued to shine. Legging in her meaningful strike accounted for the midfielder’s team high-tying sixth successful such shot of the season so far to date. Of her half dozen markers made, now a full half of them – more than any other team member — serve to stand out as game-winning goals.
Bornkamp knocked in the score in the 84th minute of regulation play to break the scoreless tie and enable Clemson to improve to the 9-4-0 barrier for the season overall with the bagging of its fifth win of the season at home. In addition, the favorable verdict improved the Tigers to the 9-1 mark all-time in the series against Auburn.
Both have ample time to relish their recent efforts.
Charlotte returns to the pitch when also returning home to Transamerica Field to host fellow C-USA member University of Alabama at Birmingham on Saturday afternoon.
As for Clemson, the Tigers remain in place at their historic Riggs Field home when hosting Georgia on March 20.