Going virtual grants golfer gold medal from N.C. Senior Games

Going virtual has its virtues.
Mooresville-based Mallard Head Country Club golfer Bob Bouts can personally attest to that.
Though a resident of nearby Davidson, Bouts selected his adopted home course as the one he preferred to play for the golfing portion of this year’s North Carolina Senior Games that were conducted virtually due to COVID-19.
Selecting his familiar course that wound up being akin to picking the perfect club to cover the necessary distance for a particular golf shot, Bouts parlayed his performance – posted in front of and as required confirmed by his playing companions – into the panning of a N.C. Senior Games individual gold medal.
The Raleigh-based sanctioning body of the yearly games converted this unusual annual installment to the N.C. Senior Virtual Games. As a result, the opportunity offered to athletes of both genders ages 50 years or better was made via much different-looking avenues. Instead of group gatherings held as in the past, all of the involved participants registered for and participated in the events on a virtual basis.
Following all proper qualification procedures resulting from local outlets, the games’ state finals are conducted in the fall of the year.
In the case of Bouts, he picked the sport of golf in which to make and eventually leave his mark.
Designating his round held earlier this month as an official entry prior to play, the left-handed Bouts – also a die-hard Ohio State University fan displayed by donning as much of the school’s official athletic colors as possible in his outfits when playing – logged in with a round of one-under-par 71 at MHCC. He then had the scorecard verified by the fellow players in his group as required for entry into the N.C. Senior Games.
As it turned out, the score was the best by far logged in by players in his particular age group. Bouts bested the next-best entry in his age 65-69 age division by a three-stoke cushion to merit the being presented of a gold medal by NCSG representatives.
The solo title earned wound up being one of two such first-place medals earned by the Bouts household.
Bouts teamed with life partner and wife, Robin, to also capture first-place within their age bracket in the doubles portion of the games’ Pickleball competition. This year’s portion of that sport’s play consisted of particular parts of the game also conducted in view of witnesses and coming complete with written confirmation of the various drills related to the game.
Unlike any other year in the games existence, all of this year’s events were held virtually. The host organization, sponsored by the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services, is a nonprofit dedicated to providing practically year-round health promotion and education for its particular age audience.
Planning a return to more traditional phases of the activities in the future that also include visual, literary and performing arts in addition to the host of sports, qualification for next year’s state finals will be held in the spring of 2021 at local specified N.C. Senior Games sites across the state.
