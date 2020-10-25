Going virtual grants golfer gold medal from N.C. Senior Games

Designating his round held earlier this month as an official entry prior to play, the left-handed Bouts – also a die-hard Ohio State University fan displayed by donning as much of the school’s official athletic colors as possible in his outfits when playing – logged in with a round of one-under-par 71 at MHCC. He then had the scorecard verified by the fellow players in his group as required for entry into the N.C. Senior Games.

As it turned out, the score was the best by far logged in by players in his particular age group. Bouts bested the next-best entry in his age 65-69 age division by a three-stoke cushion to merit the being presented of a gold medal by NCSG representatives.

The solo title earned wound up being one of two such first-place medals earned by the Bouts household.

Bouts teamed with life partner and wife, Robin, to also capture first-place within their age bracket in the doubles portion of the games’ Pickleball competition. This year’s portion of that sport’s play consisted of particular parts of the game also conducted in view of witnesses and coming complete with written confirmation of the various drills related to the game.