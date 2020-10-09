Going West nonetheless, Davidson in field for Maui Invitational

This may not have been exactly what the Davidson College men’s basketball team had it mind when taking its act out west.
Nevertheless, the particulars are now in place regarding just that for the Wildcats.
Davidson will square off with Texas in the opening round of the 2020 Maui Invitational, as announced earlier his week by the tournament committee.
As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament has been relocated from its roots in Hawaii to the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville and will be held Nov. 30–Dec. 2.
In addition to the 'Cats and Longhorns, this year's field will feature North Carolina, Indiana, Alabama, Providence, Stanford and UNLV.
All 12 championship round games of the Maui Invitational will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, and streamed on ESPN3. TV listings will be announced closer to the tournament.
"We could not be more thrilled with the field for the 2020 Maui Invitational and feel it could develop into one of our best fields in the history of the tournament," said Tournament Chairman David Odom. "While we're faced with a unique year in college sports, we're grateful for the teams and their loyalty to the tournament. These incredible programs continue to make it possible to host the premier early-season event that sets the tone for the college basketball season year-over-year."
In partnership with the Buncombe County Health and Human Services and local hotels, the tournament will create a "Maui Bubble" in Asheville to help reduce the risks and spread of COVID-19 and protect participating teams, staff and residents.
With the support of the Asheville Buncombe Regional Sports Commission and Explore Asheville CVB, the Maui Jim Maui Invitational will host the 2020 event at the Harrah's Cherokee Center- Asheville, a world class arena known for holding national events such as the 2018 and 2019 Fed Cup and Southern Conference Basketball Tournament, among others.
The Harrah's Cherokee Center- Asheville, located in the heart of downtown Asheville, has completed more than $18 million in renovations and enhancements, making it the perfect arena for premier events such as the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
Asheville's welcoming community and emphasis on nature is reminiscent of the Maui culture, where participating programs can continue to embrace the Aloha Spirit. The Maui Jim Maui Invitational and Asheville Buncombe Regional Sports Commission will partner to create the next best Maui experience for participating teams on the mainland.
In accordance with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and due to the ongoing pandemic, the tournament is working closely with local and state authorities to operate and align with their mass gathering guidelines.
Tournament organizers will be monitoring the possibility of limited fans as these guidelines evolve as the event draws closer. Current All Tournament or Booster Travel Package purchasers will be fully refunded for the original travel purchases.
The Maui Jim Maui Invitational plans to return to the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui in 2021.
Each year, the Maui Jim Maui Invitational attracts the top programs, best-known coaches and most outstanding players to compete in an exciting atmosphere that sets the tone for the college basketball season.
