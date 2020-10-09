Going West nonetheless, Davidson in field for Maui Invitational

This may not have been exactly what the Davidson College men’s basketball team had it mind when taking its act out west.

Nevertheless, the particulars are now in place regarding just that for the Wildcats.

Davidson will square off with Texas in the opening round of the 2020 Maui Invitational, as announced earlier his week by the tournament committee.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament has been relocated from its roots in Hawaii to the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville and will be held Nov. 30–Dec. 2.

In addition to the 'Cats and Longhorns, this year's field will feature North Carolina, Indiana, Alabama, Providence, Stanford and UNLV.

All 12 championship round games of the Maui Invitational will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, and streamed on ESPN3. TV listings will be announced closer to the tournament.