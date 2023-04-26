Mooresville Golf Club hosted its annual Iredell Invitational this past weekend.
There were 39 teams and 78 players competing.
Results were as follows:
FIRST FLIGHT
1st – Steve Harwell & Sam Jenkins – 65-64 = 129*
2nd – Andrew Furr & Ryan Waataja – 67-62 = 129*
3rd – Scott Tucker & Joey Davis – 67-67 = 134
*Steve Harwell & Sam Jenkins won the playoff with an Eagle on Hole #1
SECOND FLIGHT
1st – Kevin Stimberis & Bern Gregory – 71-64 = 135
2nd – Dow Hawkins & Ronnie Mangum – 73-68 = 141
3rd – Jason Meadows & Benji McCall – 73-70 = 143
THIRD FLIGHT
1st – Mark Ames & Brian Hill – 75-72 = 147
2nd – Tony Runck & Cam Ermlich – 75-73 = 148
3rd – Todd Brawley & Craig Brawley – 74-74 = 148
FOURHT FLIGHT
1st – John Steeb & Chuck Conroy – 75-72 = 147
2nd – Brad Kelchlin & Nick Smith – 75-74 = 149
3rd – Tom O’Brien & Pat O’Brien – 76-76 = 152
FIFTH FLIGHT
1st – Joe Palmisano & John Steimke – 80-77 = 157*
2nd – Jerry Smith & Isaac Smith – 79-78 = 157*
3rd – Chris Beaver & Mark Jahad – 80-77 = 157*
*Joe Palmisano & John Steimke won the three-team playoff with a Birdie on Hole #2
SUNDAY SCATS
#11 – Kevin Stimberis & Bern Gregory (Birdie)
#17 – Andrew Furr & Ryan Waataja (Birdie)
#18 – Andrew Furr & Ryan Waataja (Eagle)
CHAMPIONS
Steve Harwell & Sam Jenkins