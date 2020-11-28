Golf on Thanksgiving tees off tradition for area entries

Playing competitive golf on Thanksgiving Day may not be considered a tradition yet.

But it sure was the case recently on the part of two area-based youth participants on the Carolinas Golf Association’s Tarheel Youth Golf Association tour.

One local girl and one boy were each present on their age-division rosters for participation in the TYGA’s annual Turkey Shootout conducted on the day of the holiday itself.

Play in the attraction was held on both the Pinehurst Country Club’s No. 1 course in Pinehurst as well as at the Longleaf Golf and Family Club course in Southern Pines.

As it turned out, Mooresville wound up being represented in a pair of the one-day and individual stroke-play affair’s gender-related and age-based divisions of play.

Within the girls 14-15 age division that held its round on the Pinehurst No. 1 course, Mooresville’s Cailynn Winford was a part of the crowd.

And within the boys 12-13 age class for the round also held on the same site, Mooresville’s Charlie Coe was counted among the on-course contenders.

In Winford’s case, she carded a round of 94 that officially placed her in a two-way tie for her age group’s 13th place.