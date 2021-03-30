 Skip to main content
Golf teams continue to follow current I-Meck course
Golf teams continue to follow current I-Meck course

golf generic
Metro Creative

Local boys golf teams kept their distance during the course of the most recent I-Meck Conference match.

Doing so on the home Trump National Golf Club course that Lake Norman calls its home, both the Wildcats and fellow area entry Mooresville remained in place following the tallying of scores from the afternoon’s nine-hole affair.

The Wildcats fired a team total of 171 strokes that once again placed its second in the fairway field, while Mooresville’s Blue Devils used their 180-stroke score to one more time finish third among the four teams.

Hough High added to its overall stroke lead by placing first, while North Mecklenburg logged in fourth. The four teams constitute one of the I-Meck’s two groups forming this year’s boys field.

For runner-up Lake Norman, it tag-teamed the scores posted by the cast of medalist Sean Swavely’s 41, Ryan Mason’s 42, Tyler Bland’s 43 and Brian Masucci’s 45 to reach its stroke total.

As is the case with all boys golf matches, teams take into consideration the four lowest scores to achieve a final tally.

For Mooresville, it bunched the 43 carded by Patrick Smith along with the 44 fire by Conner Tinucci, the 46 posted by Kris Smith and the 47 logged in by Kody Kitka to complete its scorecard.

The next scheduled I-Meck boys golf match will take place following the upcoming extended Easter holiday break.

