Last weekend Mooresville Golf Course held its annual MGC Club Championship.
Seventy-eight players competed in the 36-hole individual stroke play competition.
The results were as follows:
Championship Flight
—BLUE TEES
Gross Division 1st—Jason Meadows 74-79 = 153
2nd—Bern Gregory 79-75 = 154
Net Division
1st—Jake Beaver 73-80 = 153
2nd—Chris Johnson 78-76 = 154
Men’s Flight—WHITE TEES
Gross Division
1st—Tom Masucci 73-81 = 154
2nd—Jimmy Popp 76-80 = 156
3rd—Kevin Stimberis 81-79 = 160
4th—Craig Borst 79-83 = 162
Net Division
1st—Alec Choleva 73-73 = 146
2nd—David Thornton 71-76 = 147
3rd—Patrick Sheehan 78-74 = 152
4th—David Conrad 78-76 = 154
Senior Flight—GOLD TEES
Gross Division
1st—Gary Bell 76-71 = 147
2nd—Doug Jones 76-78 = 154
3rd—Dan Connor 79-77 = 156
Net Division
1st—Tom Broderick 75-74 = 149
2nd—Tim Peterson 72-77 = 149
3rd—Hugh Elkins 74-76 = 150
Super Senior Flight
—GOLD TEES Gross Division
1st—Robert Wylie 79-79 = 158
2nd—Gerald Vaughn 81-79 = 160
3rd—Jim Harmon 81-81 = 162
4th—Bob Boltz 79-89 = 168
Net Division
1st—John Cornwell 78-77 = 155
2nd—Jim Brannen 81-76 = 157
3rd—Mike Cole 80-77 = 157
4th—Joe Palmisano 80-77 = 157
Women’s Flight—RED TEES
Gross Division
1st—Christine Owen 82-90 = 172
Net Division
1st—Marti Ervin 77-79 = 156
Women’s Senior Flight—RED TEES
Gross Division
1st—Joanne Kubera 97-104 = 201
Net Division
1st—Geraldine Nathan 80-85 = 165