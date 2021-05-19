Golfing greats among those cited for special I-Meck honors

Gone golfing.

The title fits, and more local selections are among the ones singled out for their fairway efforts than from all other programs combined.

Girls and boys high school programs shared seasons and some of the same sites for the first time this spring as the schedules for both genders practically coincided due to COVID-19-related adjustments by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

Several area entries wound up being among those cashing in on the unusual experiment.

Representatives of the area Lake Norman and Mooresville girls and boys golf programs are among those specifically singled out for All-I-Meck Conference honors.

Among the players, Mooresville girls team sophomore player Cailynn Winford has been declared the I-Meck Conference’s Player of the Year. Winford, also the league’s only girls state finals qualifier, fashioned the lowest overall stroke total of any I-Meck player. She also helped do her part as the medalist on a Blue Devils team that captured the conference’s team title as well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For doing his particular part in steering Mooresville to that crown, the Devils’ Mike Micklow has been named the I-Meck’s Girls Golf Coach of the Year.